Raiders Strike Deal With 3-Time Ex-Saints Pro Bowler: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders were aggressive in trying to upgrade their offensive line in the draft, having used two of their first three picks on offensive linemen. However, that’s not stopping them from beefing up their depth.

According to a May 6 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat.

Source: Former #Saints starting OL Andrus Peat is signing with the #Raiders. Some added OL help post-draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 6, 2024

Peat had a stretch where he was one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL from 2018 to 2020 when he was named to the Pro Bowl for three straight years. He hasn’t been able to maintain that level of play consistently, which has led to the Saints playing him at multiple positions along the offensive line.

He’s primarily played guard throughout his career but has played some left and right tackle. At 6-foot-7, his body is actually better equipped to play tackle and that may be where the Raiders plan to use him. Dylan Parham is likely the starting left guard while second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson will likely start on the right side.

At worst, Peat gives the Raiders an experienced offensive lineman who has started in 102 games over his career. His versatility should be a welcome addition to Las Vegas. Even if Peat doesn’t start in 2024, he should see the field plenty.

Who Will Start at Right Tackle?

It remains to be seen how the Raiders plan to use Peat this season. If they want him to play tackle, it looks like the team will have a three-way competition between Thayer Munford, rookie third-round pick Delmar Glaze and Peat.

Munford is the likely favorite to earn the nod. He’s started in 14 games for the Raiders across the last two seasons and should only improve in his third year. The team seems to like Munford and the right tackle job is his to lose.

However, the Raiders used a third-round pick on Glaze for a reason. He’s a bit raw and could make more sense as a swing tackle for a year or two but if he’s ahead of schedule, the Raiders will consider giving him the starting nod. Peat makes the most sense as a backup who can fill in multiple spots if there are injuries. The team didn’t have consistency at right tackle last season and has to hope they can find a more permanent solution this season.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Willing to Play Wherever

Perhaps the best pick the Raiders made in the 2024 NFL Draft was landing Powers-Johnson in the second round. He could’ve easily been a first-round pick and though he played center in college, the team is likely to use him at guard.

He doesn’t mind. He made it clear that he’ll play wherever the team needs him to.

“Anywhere that the Raiders want me to play, I’m going to play. If they want me to throw the ball, I’ll throw the ball,” Powers-Johson said during an April 26 conference call. “But I really think me playing center is seamless and it’s a testament to all coaches I had at Oregon and in high school. … I’ve worked so hard, but it’s not really about me. It’s about all the people who helped get me here.

“The dream has been fulfilled, but now there’s new dreams to get.”