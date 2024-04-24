Antonio Brown Trolls Raiders With Retirement Announcement

The Antonio Brown saga is something the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to forget. During the 2019 offseason, the team traded for the star wide receiver from the Pittsburgh Steelers and there was a lot of hype about what he’d bring to them.

However, the offseason was quickly marred in controversy and Brown was cut by the Raiders before ever playing a down of football. Despite the fact that his time with the team was brief, he continues to troll the franchise. In an April 24 X post from Brown’s CTESPN Network, the former All-Pro announced that he’s retiring as a member of the Raiders.

BREAKING NEWS #CTESPN 🐝 I am officially retiring today a Raider 6th Rd Pick –

Super Bowl Champ 🏆

2x NFL Receptions Leader

2x NFL Receiving Yards Leader

1x NFL Receiving TDs Leader

12,291 Receiving Yards

83 Receiving TDs

2,934 Return Yards – 5 TDs Next Chapter #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/32y8KJHHRR — CTESPNNetwork (@CtespnN) April 24, 2024

He’s clearly joking as the Raiders would have to sign him to a one-day contract for him to “officially” retire as a member of the organization. The Raiders would never do that considering how he conducted himself while he was with the team. It’s hard to tell when Brown is being serious or making a joke. He hasn’t been on an NFL roster since 2021 and it’s hard to imagine a team giving him another chance, especially the Raiders.

Is Antonio Brown Actually Retired?

While Antonio Brown is busy trolling the Raiders, his post on X does beg the question of whether or not he’s actually retiring. Brown appears to still be in shape but he’s already 35, which is older for a wide receiver.

He also hasn’t played in two seasons. Even if Brown isn’t officially retiring, he’s effectively done in the NFL. It’s highly unlikely a team would consider signing him again. He was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his prime and was on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

However, he’s alienated a number of franchises with his antics and his ability isn’t good enough to overlook that anymore. Brown is likely won’t be on an NFL field again. He could always consider the USFL or other pro football leagues but that’s unlikely.

Las Vegas Raiders Gearing up for Draft

The Antonio Brown saga is far in the past for the Raiders and the team has gone through multiple head coaches and general managers since he was released. The team’s focus is squarely on the 2024 NFL Draft right now.

This will be Tom Telesco’s first draft as the general manager of the Raiders and he recently gave some insight into what he likes to look for in prospects.

“It’s really the work ethic and preparation part of it,” Telesco said during his April 22 media availability. “The league is so talented. Like with Joey [Bosa] I remember at the combine he was competing with those drills like it was a game day. He was just soaked in sweat. He was focused on every single drill he did. He’d go back to the bench and sit down, just kind of preparing for the next drill. That meant more than the actual times and how the drills looked, just watching how he works.

“Justin Herbert was similar. Where he just attacked everything like it was so important. And especially with the quarterback preparation is so big. In this league it’s got to be more than just talent, you got to have some other things to go alone with that because everybody is so good. And you’ve got to keep developing and proving over time. You can’t level out in this league or else someone passes you by.”