Raiders Setup Well to Lure Projected $203 Million QB to LV: Analyst

It doesn’t appear that the Las Vegas Raiders have their franchise quarterback on the roster. Gardner Minshew is on a two-year deal and Aidan O’Connell was a fourth-round pick last year.

The team wanted to draft a quarterback early this year but that didn’t work out. Since they weren’t able to find a potential franchise quarterback, the Raiders decided to load up on offense by using their first three draft picks on a tight end and two offensive linemen.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering a contract year and there’s a chance he won’t sign an extension. If he hits free agency, there will be no shortage of teams vying for his services. Pro Football Focus and The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher threw out the idea that the Raiders would be an appealing landing spot for Prescott if he leaves the Cowboys in a May 7 X post.

Davante Adams

Brock Bowers

Jakobi Meyers

Michael Mayer

Tre Tucker

Michael Gallup

Good + young OL Seems like a pretty good destination for Dak Prescott in 2025… IF he wants to leave Dallas. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 7, 2024

Prescott is coming off his best season in the NFL as he finished second in MVP voting. However, the Cowboys could have major salary cap issues and may decide it’s better to start over at quarterback than to give Prescott a record-setting contract. If that happens, the Raiders would have to be one of the teams he’d consider.

PFF Details How Las Vegas Raiders Are Setup for QB

The Raiders have been in quarterback limbo since Derek Carr was benched during the 2022 season. Finding a franchise quarterback is never easy and it’s proving especially difficult for Las Vegas.

While they try to remain patient regarding the future at quarterback, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus detailed why the Raiders have set up their next signal-caller well.

“Either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell is going to love throwing to former Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers,” Wasserman wrote in a May 6 column. “The two-time John Mackey Award winner is one of the greatest college tight ends of all time. His ability after the catch is reminiscent of George Kittle. He could immediately pair with Michael Mayer to form one of the NFL’s premier tight end duos.

“Las Vegas also needed help on the offensive line. Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson should start immediately at right guard. He was college football’s best center last season, but he also brings ample guard experience and is an excellent pass protector no matter where he plays. The Raiders will find a franchise quarterback sometime in the future, but they did an excellent job adding talent elsewhere early in this year’s draft.”

Though star wide receiver Davnate Adams is aging, the Raiders offense is filled with young and emerging talent.

How Much Money Is Dak Prescott Going to Command?

The biggest issue with a potential Prescott acquisition is how much money he’s going to cost. Spotrac projects the quarterback’s market value to be at four years and $203.5 million. That might even be on the low end as Prescott could want to be the first quarterback to make $60 million a year.

Now, Prescott has a career playoff record of 2-5. His performance in the postseason has always been the biggest knock against him. If he lays another egg in the playoffs this year, it’s hard to imagine any team would want to pay him $60 million a year.

The Raiders have been to the playoffs just twice since 2002 so they likely would be happy just to be in the postseason but it would only make sense to sign Prescott if the price was a bit more reasonable.