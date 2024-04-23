Mark Davis ‘Strongly Prefers’ That Raiders Don’t Trade $140 Million Star

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to still be interested in drafting a quarterback this year. Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew have proven they can be capable starters but neither are stars at the position.

The team is set up nicely for a rookie quarterback. Having a star wide receiver like Davante Adams always makes life easier for a rookie. In fact, that’s a big reason why the Raiders haven’t considered trading Adams. According to The Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora, owner Mark Davis wants the star wider receiver to be on the team for a potential rookie.

“Las Vegas seems intent on getting its quarterback of the future in this draft,” La Canfora wrote in an April 15 column. “Do the Raiders need more draft stock to make a power move into the top three or four picks for Jayden Daniels? The execs I spoke with believe owner Mark Davis would strongly prefer to have Adams around for that next quarterback. But it’s at least worth monitoring after many never thought Adams would get out of Green Bay in the first place.”

Davis is typically hands-off when it comes to football operations but he does get the final say on any moves. If general manager Tom Telesco wanted to trade Adams, there’s a chance Davis would veto it.

Davante Adams Doesn’t Want to Leave

Davante Adams has been involved in trade rumors dating back to last year. However, he’s never expressed interest in leaving. In fact, he recently made it clear that he has no desire to leave.

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now,” Adams said, per an April 15 column from The Athletic. “This is where I want to be.”

Adams forced his way to the Raiders during the 2022 offseason and while things haven’t gone according to plan, he appears committed to being a part of the team’s rebuild under head coach Antonio Pierce. It’s still possible that Adams’ future isn’t in Las Vegas but for now, he’s going to be with the team.

Troy Franklin Named Fit Next to Davante Adams

Davante Adams only had 1,144 receiving yards in 2023 which was his lowest output since 2019. Much of that was due to inconsistent quarterback play but it could also have to do with the Raiders not getting much production from the wide receiver position.

Michelle Magdziuk of NFL.com listed Adams among the wide receivers in the NFL who need the most help from the 2024 NFL Draft. She suggested that the Raiders consider drafting Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin to give Adams some help.

“Franklin provides the Raiders the best of both worlds when it comes to speed (4.41 40 time) and length (6-2),” Magdziuk wrote in an April 18 column. “One of the best deep receivers in this draft class, Franklin logged 15 receptions of 30-plus yards (tied for second-most in the FBS) and was one of two players in the FBS to record 1,300-plus receiving yards and 14-plus TDs in 2023. Joining him was LSU’s Malik Nabers, a consensus top-two receiver in this very deep draft class.”

Franklin could be available to the Raiders in the second round but it still seems more likely they use that pick to address bigger needs.