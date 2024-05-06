Former Exec Believes Roster Moves Point to Who Raiders Want to Start at QB

After rampant speculation for months, the only notable quarterback move the Las Vegas Raiders made was signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract. The team didn’t even draft a quarterback at all.

Aidan O’Connell started 10 games last year and is expected to compete with Minshew for the starting quarterback job. However, according to former New York Giants executive Marc Ross, the Raiders seem to be leaning in one direction already based on how they’ve put their roster together.

“Is he good enough that he can compete with Patrick Mahomes and the likes? No, but he can win some games for my man Antonio Pierce, the captain on our 2007 Giants Super Bowl team,” Ross said on the May 3 episode of “NFL Total Access.” “He knows what’s up. He’s going to put him in there.

“They drafted Brock Bowers to have another tight end with Mayer, whom they drafted out of Notre Dame the year before. Gardner Minshew played his best in two tight-end sets. The Raiders’ braintrust kind of knew that, ‘Let’s surround him with what he does best. Quick passing game, get it out there, he’s going to produce.’”

Minshew has started in 37 games in his career so he has a huge experience advantage over O’Connell. That said, O’Connell was with the team last year so he’ll have more familiarity with the roster. Even if the Raiders are favoring Minshew, there’s no doubt O’Connell will get a chance to compete for the starting job.

Gardner Minshew Offers Best Chance to Compete

The Raiders don’t seem interested in having a rebuilding year. The team went 8-9 last season and could’ve made the playoffs had they been able to win in some close losses. While O’Connell might have more upside than Minshew, the latter is more of a proven commodity.

Ross thinks that he’d give the Raiders the best chance to win.

“If the Raiders want to compete, I think Gardner Minshew is the man for the job because he’s shown that he can compete,” Ross said. “What they did last year with the Colts was really amazing, right up until the end. A big part of it was because of Gardner magic.”

Minshew went 7-6 as a starter last season but has a career record of 15-22. He hasn’t proven himself enough in the past to be the unquestioned starter but he could be taking the first-team reps at the start of training camp.

Can Aidan O’Connell Win Starting QB Job?

One thing that’s working against O’Connell is that general manager Tom Telesco didn’t draft him and head coach Antonio Pierce was the linebackers coach when the team did. Pierce may feel some allegiance toward O’Connell due to last season but Telesco won’t care.

Pierce will likely be the decision maker when it comes to who will start at quarterback and he’s always spoken highly of O’Connell. That will at least give the quarterback a chance to start. Minshew is a bit more athletic and smarter with the football but O’Connell has the better arm.

In the end, it’s likely that Minshew will be the starting quarterback in Week 1. The Raiders want to compete for the playoffs and he likely is the less risky option. However, O’Connell will get every chance to earn the job.