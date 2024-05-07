Raiders Pushed to Add Ex-Chiefs RB to Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ running back room will look slightly different this season with Josh Jacobs moving on to the Green Bay Packers. Zamir White is expected to be the starter but there should be some competition behind him.

The team drafted Dylan Laube and signed Alexander Mattison this offseason but Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders still need to add another. He’s pushing the team to sign former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon.

“Jerick McKinnon would be a logical candidate for a couple of reasons,” Knox wrote in a May 6 column. “He’s spent the last three seasons with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and would bring some divisional familiarity to the proverbial table. He also thrived in a pass-catching role in Kansas City (94 receptions in three years).

“Adding McKinnon would give Las Vegas another option for the third-down role and a little insurance in case Laube isn’t ready to contribute right away.”

McKinnon spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs and won two Super Bowl rings in that time. He’s primarily been a receiver out of the backfield and had 512 receiving yards in 2022. He’s 32 now so it remains to be seen how much gas is left in the tank but he would be a cheap option if the Raiders want to add another running back.

Las Vegas Raiders Don’t Need Another 3rd-Down RB

Adding a running back like McKinnon seems like a bit of overkill for the Raiders. The team already had Ameer Abdullah, who is known more for being a receiving back. If Laube needs a year before he’s ready for the NFL level, then Abdullah is the logical player to take on the bigger workload.

McKinnon would bring some insight into how the Chiefs do things but it’s unlikely that would make a huge difference. He may also prefer to sign with a team that doesn’t have such a logjam at running back. McKinnon is a good player but the Raiders already have six roster spots dedicated to running backs and it’s not a big need for the team going forward.

Good stuff here from Patrick Mahomes on the career arc of Jerick McKinnon and what makes the veteran running back so valuable to the team. pic.twitter.com/PLIyNqAyxh — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) July 25, 2023

Dylan Laube Admits to Being Crazy

Laube wasn’t a super hot name coming into the draft but he’s one of the most interesting prospects. The former New Hampshire star was a sixth-round pick and didn’t play a ton of top competition in college.

However, he’s excited about the opportunity and is willing to do whatever it takes to impress the fans and the Raiders.

“I know the fan base is crazy, and I’m crazy, too,” Laube told Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 4. “Whether I’m on special teams or in the backfield or in the slot, I’m going to make it fun for the fans with the way I play and who I am.

“I’m going to make it so enjoyable for the fans, and I’m going to have a great time out there. I’m going to enjoy the process, but I’m going to do it at 110 percent every single day. Expect a lot from me.”

Laube certainly sounds confident and that could make him standout early on in his NFL career.