8-Time Pro Bowl CB ‘Makes Sense’ for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to wait until the fourth round to address cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft with Decamerion Richardson but he’s unlikely to earn a starting spot as a rookie. The team still has an opening for a starting cornerback and there are appealing options in free agency.

One cheap option could be former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson. The Athleitc’s Tashan Reed named the eight-time Pro Bowler as a fit for the Raiders.

“Peterson will be 34 this season, but he has played every game the last two seasons and started 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Reed wrote in a May 1 column. “He had 42 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions and lined up at outside cornerback, nickelback and safety. If the Raiders feel he still has something left in the tank, adding Peterson makes sense.”

Peterson is one of the best cornerbacks of his generation but he’s getting up there in age. Despite that, he’s still playing at a reasonably high level. As a one-year rental, he’d make a lot of sense for the Raiders. He’s a proven veteran who has played at the highest level. He’d be a great mentor for a very young secondary and shouldn’t have the problems that Marcus Peters did with tackling last season.

Decamerion Richardson Is Intriguing Prospect

Many mock drafts had the Raiders using their first-round pick on a cornerback. The team didn’t address the position in free agency but the way the board fell led them to taking tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick.

There was also a big run on cornerbacks before the Raiders picked in the second round, which led them to drafting offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. The team didn’t address the need until taking Robinson in the fourth round.

He’s an intriguing player. He’s got great size for a cornerback at 6-foot-2 and runs a 4.34 40-yard dash. He’s also a strong tackler, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

“He needs development but did lead Mississippi State with 7 pass breakups last season, even as he never had an interception,” Gutierrez wrote in an April 27 column. “He’s also not afraid to stick his nose in the scrum as he had a combined 164 tackles the last two seasons.”

Robinson isn’t likely ready to be a starter this season but could be an impact player in the future.

Can M.J. Devonshire Make the Roster?

The Raiders took their second cornerback in the draft in the seventh round with Pittsburgh’s M.J. Devonshire. He’s not as athletic as Robinson but Gutierrez pointed out his physicality.

“[Devonshire] is more a physical defender who does not shy away from bump-and-run coverage than a speedy DB, though he did run a 4.45 40,” Gutierrez wrote. “The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Devonshire led Pitt with four interceptions last season, including a pick-six, and had 10 PBUs in 12 games with nine starts.”

Head coach Antonio Pierce loves physical players so Devonshire could have a path to making the roster. It’s always difficult for seventh-round picks to make the team but the Raiders’ need at cornerback will create some opportunity. Devonshire was a key player for a major program so perhaps he could have some juice at the NFL level.