Ex-Raiders Starting WR Lands Contract With Cardinals: Report

In 2022, Zay Jones left the Las Vegas Raiders for a big contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team decided to release him this offseason with a year left on his deal but he’s found a new home.

According to a May 10 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones is signing a contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones had interest around the NFL as he visited with the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans but landed on the Cardinals as his next team. The former second-round pick is coming off a tough year where he missed seven games due to injury.

He had a productive three-season stint with the Raiders where he started in 18 games. His first season with the Jaguars was very productive as he had 82 catches and 823 receiving yards. Jones is only 29 and should still have a few productive seasons left.

The Cardinals have had a rough few seasons but Kyler Murray is healthy now. The team also added Marvin Harrison Jr. in the draft. Jones is better suited to be a No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver so he could fit into his role nicely in Arizona.

Las Vegas Raiders Start Rookie Minicamp

Now that the draft is over, the Raiders are putting all their focus into the 2024 NFL season. There’s still time before the entire team will be together again but right now, the focus is on the rookies.

The Raiders welcomed their rookies to minicamp on May 10.

Luckily, the Raiders have gotten most of their rookies signed so they’re all at the minicamp. Most eyes will be on first-round pick Brock Bowers. The young tight end was one of the most exciting playmakers in the entire draft.

Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson is another rookie who could start a lot of games for the Raiders in 2024. There’s not much the team will get from rookie minicamp but it’s the first time they’ll be able to see them on the practice field. The real work begins when the Raiders have their mandatory minicamp starting on June 11.

Antonio Pierce Talks QBs

The Raiders weren’t able to add a top quarterback prospect in the draft so they decided to surround Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew with a lot of talent. The team had issues at quarterback last season and it’s still unclear who will start in 20204.

Head coach Antonio Pierce had a chance to talk about his quarterbacks.

“What I see is guys getting out there early,” Pierce said in his May 10 press conference. “Aidan is already kind of taking the bull by the horn and he’s leading the way, and Minshew’s right there doing it as well. Two guys that played against each other last year, they went neck to neck. But I’m really excited to see what happens. I think it’s going to be a process. We’re going to stick to the process.”

O’Connell is the only quarterback from last year’s squad and Pierce praised what he’s seen from him.

“Aidan has a certain thing mentally where he blocks out outside noise. He doesn’t worry about it,” Pierce said. “I’m sure he reads, like we all do, but when he comes to work, he’s focused, he’s prepared, he studies, he puts the time in. There’s been conversations that we’ve had that I’ve seen him grow in this short period of time in the offseason. I’m really excited to see Aidan as we go through OTAs, minicamp and training camp.”