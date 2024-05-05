Tyreek Hill Delivers 7-Word Warning After Dolphins Land Odell Beckham Jr.

Tyreek Hill has a warning for other teams after the Miami Dolphins signed Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“It’s about to get ugly in Miami,” Hill wrote on X shortly after the team announced the signing on May 3.

Hill had shared a post from the NFL’s official page on X announcing the signing, with the wide receiver adding a sunglasses emoji in apparent approval of the move.

Beckham had been in discussion with the Dolphins on a contract weeks ago, but the two sides were unable to come to a deal until late this week. With the signing, the Dolphins added a veteran wide receiver looking to bounce back after injuries threw a wrench in his career.

Dolphins Adding Talent at Wide Receiver

Beckham’s signing adds depth behind Hill and teammate Jaylen Waddle and comes after the team added more talent through the NFL Draft. The Dolphins selected Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington in the sixth round and USC receiver Tahj Washington in the seventh.

Beckham is coming off a season where he made 35 receptions for 565 yards with three touchdowns, missing some time due to an ankle injury. He missed all of the 2022 season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams.

As ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques noted, Beckham has declined from the torrid start to his career — earning Pro Bowl nods in each of his first three seasons in the NFL — but could still have a lot to offer the Dolphins.