Tyreek Hill Delivers 7-Word Warning After Dolphins Land Odell Beckham Jr.

Tyreek Hill has a warning for other teams after the Miami Dolphins signed Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
“It’s about to get ugly in Miami,” Hill wrote on X shortly after the team announced the signing on May 3.
Hill had shared a post from the NFL’s official page on X announcing the signing, with the wide receiver adding a sunglasses emoji in apparent approval of the move.
Beckham had been in discussion with the Dolphins on a contract weeks ago, but the two sides were unable to come to a deal until late this week. With the signing, the Dolphins added a veteran wide receiver looking to bounce back after injuries threw a wrench in his career.
Dolphins Adding Talent at Wide Receiver
Beckham’s signing adds depth behind Hill and teammate Jaylen Waddle and comes after the team added more talent through the NFL Draft. The Dolphins selected Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington in the sixth round and USC receiver Tahj Washington in the seventh.
Beckham is coming off a season where he made 35 receptions for 565 yards with three touchdowns, missing some time due to an ankle injury. He missed all of the 2022 season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams.
As ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques noted, Beckham has declined from the torrid start to his career — earning Pro Bowl nods in each of his first three seasons in the NFL — but could still have a lot to offer the Dolphins.
“He may not be the same caliber player that he was early in his career with the New York Giants, but he is talented enough to operate as a third option on a team loaded with playmakers,” Louis-Jacques wrote. “If he can stay healthy, there is opportunity for the taking as defenses focus their attention on Hill, Waddle, and running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane.”
Odell Beckham Jr. Still Confident in Himself
Despite the dip in performance, Beckham said after his team’s AFC Championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that he still has a lot of great football left in him.
“If there is anything I felt about myself — regardless of anybody’s opinion or anything like that — is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have [expletive] in the tank,” Beckham said, via ESPN.
The signing could also give a boost to a Dolphins team that has struggled in the postseason and an offense that has fallen short of expectations. The team blew a three-game divisional lead over the Buffalo Bills last season, entering the playoffs as a wild card and falling to the Chiefs in the opening round. The offense ground to a halt, scoring just seven points in the loss.
The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000, and Hill sent a stern message to his teammates after last season’s playoff exit about the need to improve.
“The message (this offseason) is simple. Whenever you’re working out, take this loss with you,” Hill said, via Louis-Jacques on X.
“Remember this feeling.”