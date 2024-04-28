Dolphins Beat Out Dozen Other Teams to Land UDFA CB Storm Duck

The Miami Dolphins got to work addressing their roster after the NFL Draft, landing a series of undrafted free agents including one with a memorable name and a big demand.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on April 27 that the Dolphins signed former Louisville cornerback Storm Duck, who also spent four seasons at the University of North Carolina. Duck will now have the chance to compete for a roster spot in a changing secondary in Miami.

Storm Duck Heading to Miami After Strong Collegiate Career

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback was seen as a potential late-round draft pick, but did not hear his name called on Saturday. He is coming off a strong season at Louisville, playing in 13 games with five starts. Duck had seven passes defended in 2023, making 32 tackles and a sack.

As Matthew McGavic of SI.com noted, Duck had an even more impressive season with the Tar Heels in 2022 as he made second-team all-conference honors.

“Starting all 12 regular season games for UNC in 2022, he logged 46 total tackles (36 solo) along with one for loss, a forced fumble, and led the team with three interceptions and nine pass breakups,” McGavic wrote. “His 12 pass defenses was tied for eighth-most in the conference, and he was tabbed as a Second-Team All-ACC selection.”

Reporter Mark Jackson of the Miami Herald noted that the Dolphins were willing to make a major financial commitment to Duck, beating out close to a dozen other teams who were also trying to sign the undrafted free agent.

“How much did the Dolphins want Louisville cornerback Storm Duck? They gave him a $20,000 signing bonus and $150,000 guaranteed, per source,” Jackson shared on X. “Multiple Dolphins staff members called and he picked Miami over a dozen other offers. He’s a boundary (outside) corner. Had 5 INTs in 4 years at UNC before playing at Louisville last season.”

Duck will have the chance to compete for a spot on the Dolphins’ final roster. Miami’s secondary will have a new look in 2024 after the team released veteran cornerback Xavien Howard in March.

The Dolphins also addressed their secondary during the draft, adding Cal safety Patrick McMorris in the sixth round.

Dolphins Make Other UDFA Moves

The Dolphins signed several other players in the hours after the draft concluded on Saturday. As David Furones of the Orlando Sentinel noted, the Dolphins made other additions to their defense including Syracuse defensive back Isaiah Johnson, UCLA defensive lineman Grayson Murphy, TCU safety Mark Perry, and Colorado defensive lineman Leonard Payne.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the team had put in plenty of work evaluating players throughout the offseason and was ready to add talented undrafted free agents.

“The back end of the draft, it is the scouts’ Super Bowl,” Grier said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Working with that and the coaches, that’s where the coaches and scouts take pride in the work on the back end of trying to figure out the players who aren’t fortunate enough to get drafted, figuring out how they fit onto your roster and needs.”