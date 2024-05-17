Latest Vikings Signing Signals Bad News for $68 Million Star T.J. Hockenson

The Minnesota Vikings‘ signing of tight end Robert Tonyan on May 16 marks the second player at the position they’ve signed this week — signaling that Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson may be bound to miss significant time in the regular season while recovering from knee surgery.

The arrival of Tonyan and Sammie Reyes, signed on May 13, gives the Vikings seven tight ends entering training camp. Four tight ends made the Vikings’ initial 53-man roster after training camp last year — a number they’ll have to include Hockenson in whether he is ready to play Week 1 or not.

Hockenson will take up a spot on the initial 53-man roster but could be placed on the injured reserve (IR) of physically unable to perform (PUP) lists and be forced to miss at least four games from the start of the season. He was vital to the Vikings offense last season, catching 95 passes for 960 yards receiving and five touchdowns after signing a four-year, $68.5 million extension.

Reyes, an uber-athlete who came out of retirement to join the Vikings, wasn’t likely to challenge Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt or Nick Muse for their roster spots — but Tonyan is a different story.

The former Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears tight end has had a productive career after going undrafted in 2017 and has chemistry with running back Aaron Jones, who the Vikings signed in March.

Tonyan could make a serious case to make the final roster. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Trey Knox will be a candidate for the practice squad in his first year as a pro.

T.J. Hockenson Ahead of Rehab Schedule, Vikings Don’t Plan to Rush Him Back: Report

Earlier this month, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported that Hockenson is ahead of schedule for his rehab after tearing both his ACL and MCL in late December against the Detroit Lions.

However, the Vikings are not inclined to rush him back, according to Lewis.

“Hockenson is ahead of schedule in his rehab, but the Vikings are committed to ensuring he is fully healthy before he plays,” Lewis wrote on May 2. “Last year’s contract cemented the team’s belief that he is one of its cornerstone players. You don’t rush a player like that back from an injury this severe.”

The Vikings’ roster moves this week solidified Lewis’ report as the Vikings are prepared if Hockenson misses time in the regular season.

Robert Tonyan Led NFL in Tight-End TDs Not Too Long Ago

Landing Tonyan at this stage of the offseason was a solid signing for the Vikings who hope to have as much stability on offense with a new quarterback under center.

Undrafted in 2017, Tonyan became one of Aaron Rodgers‘ favorite targets in Green Bay. Tonyan led all tight ends with 11 touchdowns during the 2020 season and seemed destined for a potential Pro Bowl nod before suffering a knee injury in 2021.

He has lost some explosiveness between the injury and approaching the age of 30. Last season, Tonyan reeled in just 11 catches for 112 yards in a Chicago Bears offense that ranked 27th in passing yards.

However, Tonyan has a much better situation in Minnesota and could improve upon a down 2023 season with the Vikings.