Former Eagles Center Jason Kelce Intensely Defends Tom Brady on ‘Deflategate’

There is no doubt that New England Patriots fans have had enough of the conversation surrounding “Deflategate.” Still, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s recent comments might offer a refreshing perspective. During a discussion on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Jason and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the proposed rule changes in the NFL came up.

In a candid moment, Jason Kelce confessed to using any tactic, ethical or not, to gain an edge on the field and questioned how much the rules on air in a football help. To emphasize his point, he referenced Tom Brady and the infamous Deflategate scandal, highlighting the lengths players will go to secure even the slightest advantage. Kelce said he doesn’t believe Brady should have been suspended at all.

Jason Kelce defends Tom Brady over Deflategate in the best way possible (Thank you @newheightshow @JasonKelce for this masterpiece 😂) pic.twitter.com/eV5V4sjPPN — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) May 24, 2024

“I don’t even think Tom should have gotten in trouble for deflating footballs,” Kelce told his brother. “I’m pro deflating footballs. I’ll say it. I’ll say it. I am pro-deflating footballs. … He outsmarted people. Why the (expletive) does it matter how much air is in that (expletive)? If you’re throwing it and catching it, who the (expletive) cares? We’re all mad because he had the common sense to (expletive) take a little air out so the receivers could catch the (expletive) thing. Why is that against the rules? Y’all could have taken the air out, too. You guys could have taken the air out, too. You just weren’t smart enough. So why am I getting penalized because you’re (expletive) dummies? It’s a rule, but it’s a stupid rule, though. … You’re taking away intelligence.’

Deflategate Was a Disaster for the NFL

Deflategate accused the New England Patriots of using an illegal method to deflate footballs to a level preferred by quarterback Tom Brady, who favored the grip of softer balls. The controversy erupted during an unprecedented inflation check by the NFL at halftime of the 2014 AFC Championship Game, where the Patriots decisively defeated the Indianapolis Colts 45-7. The league then embarked on an extensive and costly two-year investigation, spending over $22 million to scrutinize, prosecute, and penalize Brady and the Patriots organization.

SpyGate was a disaster and Deflategate was a “make-up” disaster. The NFL is a disaster. http://t.co/TygQ4InrMz pic.twitter.com/nj9z5PLEWh — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 8, 2015

Ultimately, Deflategate was a minor rules infraction that played no role in the Patriots’ subsequent victory in Super Bowl XLIX. At its worst, it could be viewed as a bit of a witch hunt targeting one of the NFL’s most successful franchises and a future Hall of Fame quarterback. This protracted saga, marked by its clumsiness and forgettable nature, underscored the NFL’s disciplinary standard, which requires only that an event be “more probable than not” to have occurred. Brady eventually served a four-game suspension based on the NFL’s conclusion that he was “generally aware” of the scheme.

Brady Pokes Fun at ‘Deflategate’ During Roast

The Tom Brady roast was rife with jokes targeting the low-hanging fruit of his illustrious career, and ‘Deflategate’ was a prime target. As the event drew to a close, Brady himself couldn’t resist making light of his punishment for the scandal involving the deflation of footballs. His quip about the infamous incident served as a humorous nod to one of the most controversial chapters in his storied career.

Tom Brady may have won his own roast with this Deflategate joke 😂 pic.twitter.com/DzI4b90znc — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 6, 2024

“The NFL spent $20 million and found it was ‘more probable than not’ that I was ‘generally aware’ that someone may have deflated my footballs,” Brady said. “You could have just given me the $20 million, and I would just tell you I “expletive” did it.”

Some clueless viewers and publications took the joke as Brady admitting to “deflategate.” Perhaps they are unfamiliar with the concept of roasts and jokes. Brady was implying that if the NFL was going to spend $20 million trying to prove that he did it, he would have gladly accepted the $20 million and just said he did it, even if they were suspending him for four games either way. It was a joke.