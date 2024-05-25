Patriots’ Secret Superstar Is ‘Last Of a Dying Breed’

The ever-expanding demands of the modern NFL have left certain positions under threat of extension, but Ja’Whaun Bentley is keeping one prototype alive as a secret superstar for the New England Patriots.

As Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder put it, “There aren’t many 250-pound linebackers in today’s NFL, making Bentley the last of a dying breed to an extent.”

Being a rarity hasn’t stopped Bentley from being “very productive in New England over the last few years with over 100 total tackles every season since 2020. He’s also logged 8.5 sacks and seven passes defended during that timeframe.”

Holder views Bentley as the “best-kept secret” on the Pats’ roster. He may not stay that way for long now Jerod Mayo, a traditional middle linebacker in his playing days, is head coach.

Mayo is likely to trust a player forged in his own style to lead what’s still a formidable defense for a rebuilding team. It’s the same formula Mayo’s predecessor Bill Belichick often used.

Ja’Whaun Bentley a Legacy from Bill Belichick Era

Belichick remained a defense-first head coach right up to the end of his lengthy and decorated tenure in New England. His philosophy was built around big, versatile linebackers, and there was usually an intelligent thumper calling signals from the middle.

Linebackers like Ted Johnson, Tedy Bruschi, Junior Seau, Mayo and Dont’a Hightower all played this key role. Bentley has made the same remit his own in recent seasons.

The 143rd player selected in the 2018 NFL draft has proved to be a steal. Bentley has packed a wallop against the run, like on this play against the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Highlighted by Holder’s colleague Derrik Klassen, Bentley took on and stood up a guard before he made the tackle.

been watching NE D vs DET O and I am falling in love with Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) again. plays tight to his DL, falls back, generates a ton of power, gets his arms to extend. great job of compressing space pic.twitter.com/N4LMZa4sPv — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) March 29, 2023

Being able to take on blockers in space is why the Patriots have built their defensive front sevens around beefy linebackers for years. That won’t change on Mayo’s watch, but there’s more to the scheme requirements than brawn.

Smarts are also a vital prerequisite. Fortunately, Bentley knows how to diagnose plays and react on the run.

The trait helps him get into the right positions consistently, even if the 27-year-old can’t always make the play. It’s what happened on this pass completion by the Denver Broncos last season, when Bentley adjusted from zone to trail technique after an underneath crossing route became a deep pattern, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

So this was actually an incredible effort from Ja'Whaun Bentley, who initially drops under Mims' crosser, but alertly takes off when he sees the receiver get deeper Alex Austin loses Mims once Russ scrambles, which helps create the window for a shot https://t.co/jC5quPdXsh pic.twitter.com/FSrryuGXuM — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 25, 2023

While he may be able to suss out the right coverage assignments, Bentley’s 250-pound frame makes it difficult to stay with speed in space. Fortunately, another hidden gem on the Patriots’ defense can help.

Patriots’ Defense Has Another Secret Superstar

Bentley isn’t the only throwback star on a loaded New England defense. Safety Jabrill Peppers also fits the bill.

The 28-year-old “was an absolute DEMON for the @patriots last season. Blitzed off the edge with his hair on fire, and locked receivers down from everywhere on the field,” according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

Peppers’ range allows the Pats to keep nickel personnel on the field on early downs. It means Bentley can focus on rebuffing the run, while the Patriots retain their integrity against the pass because of roving playmakers like Peppers.

Mayo and new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington may lean into sub-package creativity more often. Yet, core players like Bentley and Peppers will still be vital for a unit expected to carry the team.