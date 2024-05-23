Proposed Patriots Trade Sends Matthew Judon to AFC Contender

As linebacker Matthew Judon remains absent from organized team activities, it “makes sense” for the New England Patriots to trade him.
That’s how Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport views it in his proposed trade where the Patriots send Judon to the Kansas City Chiefs for future draft capital. The Patriots could acquire a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick in the process.
Judon enters the final season of his four-year $54.5 million deal, and the Patriots could use the salary cap space amid a massive rebuild as Davenport points out. As for the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions might jump at Judon.
“The reality is that the Patriots are in the opening phases of an extensive rebuild. This team isn’t going to contend in 2024 or 2025,” Davenport wrote. “Aging players such as Judon have more value as trade chips than on the field.”
Patriots Could Capitalize on ‘Opposite End of the NFL Spectrum’
Amid New England’s massive rebuild, a trade suitor such as the Chiefs could help the Patriots add more talent for the next two years. The Patriots already loaded up with eight picks — primarily on the offensive side of the ball.
“The Kansas City Chiefs are at the opposite end of the NFL spectrum and are attempting to win three consecutive Super Bowls,” Davenport added. “And while they have a rising star on the edge in George Karlaftis, batterymate Charles Omenihu’s status for early in the season is in doubt after an ACL tear in last year’s AFC title game.”
“The Chiefs get a sizable upgrade on the edge, with this move, and the Patriots get more picks to help with their rebuild,” Davenport continued. “And Judon, 31, gets the opportunity for the one thing that has eluded the four-time Pro Bowler to date: A real chance for a ring.”
The Baltimore Ravens drafted Judon out of Division II Grand Valley State originally in 2016 with a fifth-round pick. Judon played five seasons for the Ravens before he signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2021. He has 369 tackles, 66.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 14 pass deflections in his career.
Matthew Judon Not at OTAs for Potentially 2 Reasons, Patriots Insider Says
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Judon may not be at OTAs because of both the contract and recovery from a torn pectoral muscle. Judon missed all but four games last season.
“Newly appointed Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf has been checking off items on his contractual ‘to-do’ list, most recently extending starting center and team leader David Andrews’ deal,” Reiss wrote.
Andrews signed a two-year, $12 million contract extension with the Patriots this offseason. The Patriots have a league-leading $49.3 million in salary cap space.
“So perhaps the most significant item remaining is with veteran outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of his contract,” Reiss wrote. “That is well under the market for a player of his caliber, and it’s hard to imagine Judon agreeing to play under those terms.”
“At the same time, Judon’s return from a torn biceps that limited him to four games last season, coupled with his age [32 in August], add layers of note in any negotiation,” Reiss continued.