Proposed Patriots Trade Sends Matthew Judon to AFC Contender

As linebacker Matthew Judon remains absent from organized team activities, it “makes sense” for the New England Patriots to trade him.

That’s how Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport views it in his proposed trade where the Patriots send Judon to the Kansas City Chiefs for future draft capital. The Patriots could acquire a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick in the process.

Judon enters the final season of his four-year $54.5 million deal, and the Patriots could use the salary cap space amid a massive rebuild as Davenport points out. As for the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions might jump at Judon.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are at the opposite end of the NFL spectrum and are attempting to win three consecutive Super Bowls,” Davenport added. “And while they have a rising star on the edge in George Karlaftis, batterymate Charles Omenihu’s status for early in the season is in doubt after an ACL tear in last year’s AFC title game.”