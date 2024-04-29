Jerod Mayo Open to the Possibility of a Tom Brady Reunion – as a Patriots Coach

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently made waves during an appearance on the Deep Cut Podcast by expressing openness to a potential NFL comeback. While he mentioned the New England Patriots as one of several teams he would consider, he also noted that his bid to become a minority owner with the Raiders could potentially affect his return to the league.

Following Brady’s remarks, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo weighed in, expressing doubt about Brady’s chances of suiting up for the Patriots again. However, during a recent WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show appearance, Mayo invited Brady to join the Patriots coaching staff if he desired.

“I love Tom, and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach,” Mayo said on WEEI. “But as far as going on the field, I don’t know. But if he comes in here, once again, going back to the ‘hey, the best player will play,’ you’ve gotta come in here in compete, and he loves competition. I doubt he’s gonna be walking through these doors any time soon.”

Hill expressed skepticism about Tom Brady’s potential participation in training camp, a sentiment that Jerod Mayo echoed in agreement. “Exactly. That’s right,” Mayo said. “He’ll be one of those guys that if something happens in November and we’re in a good position – hey, come in. Nah, I’m good on that.”

Is a Brady NFL Return Even Possible?

During his “Deep Cut” podcast appearance, Tom Brady raised the possibility of a potential NFL return. Still, he acknowledged that his bid to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders could impact such a comeback, pending NFL approval. Brady, 46, reached an agreement with Raiders owner Mark Davis in May 2023 to join the organization’s ownership group, a move that is still awaiting league approval.

Of course, there is no precedent of a team owner trying to make an NFL roster as a player and the possible legalities behind that. That’s not the only thing stopping Brady from a potential comeback. He has other NFL plans as well.

In addition to his potential ownership role, Brady shared his plans to embark on a new venture as a sports broadcaster at Fox Sports, scheduled to begin at the start of the 2024 NFL season. This major leap will signify Tom Brady’s debut as Fox’s lead color commentator, marking the commencement of his monumental 10-year contract valued at an impressive $375 million. With this landmark deal, Brady will ascend to the pinnacle of sports commentary, becoming the highest-paid sports commentator in history.

A Crowded Quarterback Room in New England

The New England Patriots made significant moves in the NFL draft by selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick and later drafting Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III in the sixth round (No. 193).

With five quarterbacks currently on the roster, including veteran Jacoby Brissett, 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, and former Canadian Football League standout Nathan Rourke, it’s already a crowded quarterback room without adding the greatest quarterback of all time to the mix.

The offseason minicamps and preseason will undoubtedly be highly competitive for the current quarterbacks on the Patriots’ roster. The Patriots will likely keep a maximum of three quarterbacks and could even narrow that number down to two if they find roster spot needs at other positions.

While a dream reunion between Brady and the Patriots would be the biggest storyline in football, the likelihood of that happening is very slim.