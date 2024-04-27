Patriots Rejected Drake Maye Trade Offer for Massive Draft Haul: Report

Like much of the offseason to this point, the speculation around what might happen for the Patriots at the outset of the NFL draft gave way quickly to the reality that, well, not all that much happened. At least nothing unexpected. When the Patriots needed a coach after parting ways with Bill Belichick, they did the expected thing and promoted Jerod Mayo. When the team appeared ready to “burn some cash” in free agency, as Mayo put it, they mostly burned cash on keeping their own guys.

And with trade winds blowing heavy around the Patriots in the run-up to the draft, they instead stayed put at No. 3 and drafted the expected guy, quarterback Drake Maye. There were opportunities to move back, though, deals that the patriots declined to take. And maybe regrettably so.

The big one that the Patriots passed on was the offer of No. 11 and 23 from Minnesota, plus the Vikings’ No. 1 pick in 2025. That was especially notable because not only did Minnesota get JJ McCarthy dropping all the way to the 11th pick, but star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU went No. 23 (to the Jaguars, who traded for the pick from the Vikings).

Patriots Had an Offer From the Giants

Also on the table for the Patriots, according to SI.com insider Albert Breer, was an offer from the Giants, who would have coughed up their No. 6 overall pick and their 2025 first-rounder for the third pick. The Giants wound up going with Malik Nabers there, a clear indication they were not high on McCarthy. New England could have nabbed McCarthy at No. 6.

Breer wrote that both Minnesota and the Giants would have taken Maye at No. 3, which should give any skeptical Patriots fans some confidence that Maye was the right choice (the Giants’ judgement notwithstanding).

Wrote Breer: “The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants did make offers to the New England Patriots for the No. 3 pick to take Drake Maye. Earlier this week, Minnesota offered the Nos. 11 and 23 picks, and its 2025 first-rounder, with pick swaps favoring the Vikings as part of the proposal; and that offer ticked up with New England on the clock.

“The Giants, meanwhile, did wind up putting their 2025 first-round pick in their offer to move from No. 6 to No. 3.”

Plenty of Confidence in Drake Maye

For all the chatter about deals for the No. 3 pick, the Patriots apparently never actually came close to pulling the trigger. The Vikings’ offer was certainly worthy of consideration, especially if the Pats had the opportunity to take Michael Penix Jr. at No. 23, but the fact that Penix—as well as Oregon’s Bo Nix—was off the board by Pick No. 13 could have left the Pats shorthanded.

Certainly, in Foxboro, they’re thinking they made the right choice, sticking with Maye after Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels came off the boards.

Team director of scouting Eliot Wolf addressed the trade chatter briefly after picking Maye, saying, “We had some conversations with other teams, but ultimately, we felt like Drake was the player that we wanted and we had the opportunity to get him.”

Mayo certainly sounded confident in the Maye pick, even if he was hesitant to say how quickly he expected to see Maye on the field. The expectation is that free-agent signee Jacoby Brissett will open camp as QB1.

“I don’t think many rookies are ready to just jump in and play. At the end of the day, our philosophy is the best players will play. Coming in as a rookie, hopefully he’s a sponge. A lot of good players in that locker room,” Mayo said.

“Look, Jacoby understands, he’s a mentor. He’s very smart, has great leadership skills, and hopefully Drake can learn something from him, as well. I would say we’re going to compete all spring, we’re going to compete during training camp, and the best player will start.”