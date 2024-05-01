Giants Sign Super Bowl-Winning Defensive Back: Report

The New York Giants signed some Super Bowl-winning experience for a rebuilding secondary by acquiring defensive back David Long Jr. in a post-2024 NFL draft free agency raid.

Long’s arrival was confirmed by Giants.com Managing Editor Dan Salomone on Wednesday, May 1. He reported how Long gained his exposure to the Lombardi Trophy with the Los Angeles Rams back in the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old “has appeared in 66 regular-season games with 12 starts. His career numbers include 97 tackles, eight passes defensed, and an interception. He has also played in six postseason games with one start, which occurred in the Rams’ victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.”

Long, who “was originally a third-round draft choice by the Rams in 2019,” followed his Super Bowl win by suiting up “for three teams (Raiders, Panthers, and Packers) in 2023.”

He’ll now join a Giants’ defensive backfield made over by the additions of Jalen Mills in free agency, as well as two draft picks, safety Tyler Nubin and cornerback Andru Phillips.

