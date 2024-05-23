Giants’ Malik Nabers Sends Strong Warning to Jayden Daniels, Commanders

A friendly rivalry might not stay friendly for long, not after Malik Nabers sent a warning to his former LSU teammate Jayden Daniels. The New York Giants’ top pick in the 2024 NFL draft confidently proclaimed he’ll beat quarterback Daniels and the Washington Commanders twice a season.

That’s bold talk from Nabers, but just the kind of swagger the Giants want from their new go-to wide receiver. The 20-year-old told SINow’s Claudette Montana (h/t MLFootball’s Brandon), “I’ll beat him two times a year every time we play them,” when asked about facing Daniels.

#Giants WR Malik Nabers when asked about playing his former teammate, #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: “I’ll beat him two times a year every time we play him” 👀🍿 (🎥:@SInow) pic.twitter.com/ok6XRDGcqm — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) May 21, 2024

Ironically, putting one over on the Commanders hasn’t been a problem for the Giants in recent seasons. The G-Men are unbeaten in the last four matchups with their NFC East rivals, including sweeping last season’s series.

Those two wins did little to help the 6-11 Giants. A record that prompted the decision to select Nabers sixth overall to transform a pedestrian passing game.

The Commanders are hoping for the same impact from No. 2 pick Daniels. Like his favorite target in college, Daniels has caught the eye early during OTAs.

Malik Nabers Already Making a Good Impression

It hasn’t taken long for Nabers to offer the Giants a glimpse of what he can bring to the offense. Tellingly, he’s already connecting well with Daniel Jones during OTAs, something Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic highlighted with this crossing route.

No player needs Nabers to deliver more than Jones. The struggling signal-caller has needed a true No. 1 receiver for the longest time, so he’ll be out of excuses if he still can’t find his range with Nabers on the field.

Fortunately, escaping coverage should come easy for Nabers, who “was open on almost every 11-on-11 route he ran” on Thursday, May 23, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Most encouraging thing about #Giants practice today was that Malik Nabers was open on almost every 11-on-11 route he ran — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 23, 2024

Nabers was open when he hauled in a long touchdown from Jones’ backup Drew Lock, on what “might have been a double move,” per the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

A flair for the big play defined Nabers’ time at LSU. It’s what made him a go-to option for Daniels.

The latter is gifted enough to redress the balance in the Giants’ rivalry with the Commanders.

Giants Need to Be Ready for Jayden Daniels

Daniels showcased his devastating dual-threat skills en route to winning the Heisman Trophy last season. Throwing 40 touchdowns (14 to Nabers) and rushing for 1,134 yards, even at the collegiate level, should put every other team in the NFC East on notice about the challenge of defending Daniels.

It’s a challenge the Giants need to be ready for, at least based on the early look at Daniels’ transition to the pros. He’s been catching the eye with some superb throws during OTAs.

As Ben Standig of The Athletic put it, “Daniels threw a deep pass to a tightly covered Jahan Dotson that defined perfect. On stride down the sideline,” at practice on Wednesday, May 22.

A few more special deliveries from Daniels were highlighted by 7News DC’s Scott Abraham.

Defending passes like these won’t be easy for a remade Giants’ secondary still needing help at cornerback. Keeping him in the pocket should be easier thanks to a loaded front seven led by All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, along with edge-rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

A swarming defense, combined with some select big plays from Nabers, can keep the Giants ahead of Daniels and the rebuilding Commanders.