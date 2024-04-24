Surprise Giants QB Draft Target Sets Record Straight About Injuries

Michael Penix Jr. isn’t about to let a lengthy injury history define his chances of being selected early in the 2024 NFL draft. The former Washington quarterback has instead been proactive and let potential suitors, including a New York Giants team “willing to take him as high as No. 6,” know he’s over the injuries and ready to prove it to anyone who asks.

Penix lost four years to season-ending injuries during his collegiate days. Including twice tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Hoping to dispel doubts about his durability for the pros, Penix wrote a public letter to NFL general managers, published by The Players’ Tribune. In the letter he revealed, “I hear it all the time. ‘He’s been injured, what happens if he gets injured again?’ Haven’t I shown you what that looks like? Haven’t I put almost 2,000 plays on tape since my last injury? Since my ‘fourth-season ending injury in 4 years’ that’s constantly mentioned whenever my name is brought up?”

Doubling down, Penix referenced some great players from football’s modern era who rallied from major injury setbacks and still dominated: “Guys like Thomas Davis, who went on to make three Pro Bowls after tearing the same ACL three times. Guys like Frank Gore, who had a 16-year Hall-of-Fame-level career at running back after tearing his ACL twice in college.”

Finally, Penix made it clear, “I have no problem taking all the MRI’s and X-rays you ask of me.”

Those bold statements may find favor with the Giants, who’ve emerged as a surprising contender to select Penix. Maybe even as early as Round 1.

Giants ‘Like’ Left-Handed Alternative to Daniel Jones

The Giants might be ready for a curveball with the sixth-overall pick by selecting a left-handed alternative to Daniel Jones. Their interest in Penix was reported by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who’s “been told in recent days that the Giants like Penix and might even be willing to take him as high as No. 6.”

If that sounds fanciful, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News detailed the extensive information gathering the Giants have done about Penix. Their efforts included dispatching “every critical person to Washington’s pro day where they also had dinner with the Huskies QB.”

The Giants also had close eyes on Penix early in the pre-draft process, when “QB coach Shea Tierney worked with Penix Jr. on the field at both Senior Bowl AND NFL Combine, as well.”

Significantly, Leonard also pointed out how Giants’ GM “Joe Schoen seemed to intimate last week that Giants were comfortable with Penix Jr.’s medical, indirectly noting that when a player responds well to surgeries and issues, that’s a good indicator.”

Penix isn’t one of the big four passes in this draft class, but the 23-year-old has his fans, and the Giants appear to be firmly among them. There are reasons, though, why the Giants should think twice about taking Penix off the board early.

Michael Penix Jr. Would Be a Risky 1st-Round Draft Pick for Giants

There’s nothing wrong with Penix’s talent. He dominated for the Huskies, throwing for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023.

Those numbers were made possible by the kind of arm strength and “ball location” broken down by NFL Matchup analyst Greg Cosell.

Jones can’t match these type of throws, but there are still reasons for the Giants to be cautious about Penix. Reasons like a left-handed passer needing to have his blindside protected by right tackle.

That would put struggling third-year pro Evan Neal into the spotlight as the most important member of an already suspect offensive line. Neal has had enough trouble getting to grips with life in the NFL, surrendering nine sacks and 69 pressures since being drafted seventh overall in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

Having a shaky Neal guard a QB1 with Penix’s injury history would make every snap an exercise in nerve control. One option could be for the Giants to draft an offensive tackle at No. 6, before trading back up into Round 1 for the passer they want.

It’s a scenario outlined the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, who named Notre Dame lineman Joe Alt as a potential choice.

Let me throw this at you after interesting @DanGrazianoESPN report https://t.co/7J1lgrTLRT I think #Giants would be wary of taking left-handed Michael Penix Jr. with current RT situation. But … what if it’s Joe Alt at 6? Immediately put them on Penix watch on a trade up from… pic.twitter.com/FVgXTe7pYY — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 24, 2024

Alt is an under-the-radar option to replace Neal, but the Giants should be wary about moving around the board too much. For one thing, Penix has other keen observers, including the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Graziano’s colleague Jeremy Fowler.

The Giants also have plenty of other pressing needs. Notably, wide receiver, cornerback and running back.

Schoen might be wiser to keep some of his prime draft capital for those positions, rather than trading it away for a quarterback project.