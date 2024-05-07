Giants Sign 109-Touchdown Former Patriots Quarterback: Report

The New York Giants didn’t select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft, but the team is still adding talent at football’s most important position, in the form of Nathan Rourke.

He’s reuniting with the Giants after two previous tryouts, news reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who detailed Rourke was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots on Wednesday, May 7.

Rourke was a star in the Canadian Football League, following a prolific collegiate career at Ohio. As a dual-threat QB for the Bobcats, Rourke accounted for 109 touchdowns in three seasons, 60 through the air and 49 on the ground, per Sports Reference.

The Giants initially tried to make the most of Rourke’s explosive talents by moving him to wide receiver in 2021, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. While Rourke’s trial at the team’s rookie minicamp didn’t work out four years ago, Duggan noted the Giants “also had him in for a workout late in the 2022 season.”

This time Rourke will get his chance to stick on a depth chart set to be headed by veterans Daniel Jones and Drew Lock. It means Rourke is likely to find himself in direct competition with last season’s cult hero Tommy DeVito for the third-string job.

Nathan Rourke an Intriguing Athlete for Giants

Rourke’s ability to create big plays with his arm and his legs is intriguing for the Giants. His multi-purpose game fits the scheme head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka already have in place for Jones.

Daboll and Kafka will appreciate plays like the throw Rourke made on the run for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Dallas Cowboys last preseason.

Brief stints with the Jags and Patriots shows Rourke has found it tough to make the grade in the NFL, but his raw skills offer potential. To reach that potential Rourke will need to tap into what made him a dominant force in Canada.

His exploits included tying a CFL record by scoring five touchdowns in one half while a member of the BC Lions back in 2022.

It won’t be easy for Rourke to convince the Giants of his worth, but the fact this regime is willing to take another look at the player speaks volumes about his talents.

Giants Still Have QB Questions

Jones remains the key to the Giants’ season, but his future hinges on more than a few things. Namely, his ability to stay healthy and protect the football.

Both things have been challenges Jones has found too difficult to overcome previously. Yet, he won’t have much time to finally get things right this season.

Not with Lock waiting in the wings. More than a few observers believe Lock can take the starting job from Jones, including Football Gameplan owner Emory Hunt, who told the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” he believes “Lock will end up winning that job.”

Lock’s arm strength could give him the inside track, but Jones won’t relinquish his status without a fight. His recovery from a torn ACL should maintain mobility as a key facet of the offense, something that could also keep Rourke in the mix.