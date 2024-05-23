Giants Ready to Promote ‘Tremendous’ 3rd-Year Pro

Cornerback is still a position of concern for the New York Giants, but OTAs have revealed Cor’Dale Flott as a surprise new starter. The third-year pro’s chances of a promotion were talked up by defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson.

He believes Flott would secure a starting spot if the season started now, per the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. That’s based on Flott having “been tremendous,” so far this offseason, according to Henderson.

Flott endorsing the praise from Henderson could save the Giants from another foray into the veteran market. It might still be needed after the release of Adoree’ Jackson.

His absence has left the Giants shorn of a skilled and established cover man alongside last year’s first-round pick Deonte Banks. Flott can step up, provided he can continue to outplay fellow DB Nick McCloud.

Cor’Dale Flott Primed for Promotion

He only played 56 percent of the Giants’ defensive snaps in 2023, per Pro Football Reference, but Flott appears primed for more work this year. Flott’s caught the eye during OTAs, but his progress hasn’t been without a few bumps in the road.

One of those bumps came against his former LSU teammate Malik Nabers. The Giants’ top pick in the 2024 NFL draft burned Flott for a 50-yard touchdown catch on Thursday, May 23.

As Dan Duggan of The Athletic put it, “Nabers showed his big-play ability on the deep pass from Lock, using a smooth double move to get behind Flott and Pinnock.”

This play is what the Giants drafted Nabers to produce, but they also need another credible starting corner to emerge. Flott can make the leap based on plays like this pass breakup against the New York Jets last season.

It was highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Trailing his receiver across the field in man coverage, then getting his hands on the ball, showcased Flott’s skills. The Giants won’t play as much man now Shane Bowen has replaced blitz-happy Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as defensive coordinator, but they’ll still need cover men who can play on an island if necessary.

Flott fits the bill and is also somebody with a knack for getting to the ball. Like when he forced a fumble against the Washington Commanders in Week 11.

Trusting Flott to lock down one starting spot on the outside can open up a ton of sub-package possibilities for McCloud and other Giants defensive backs.

Giants Can Get Creative With Secondary Personnel

The decision to re-sign McCloud might have given the 25-year-old the inside track to a starting job entering his fourth year in the pros. Yet, Flott’s emergence could mean McCloud has to settle for a niche role in sub-package situations.

That’s the ways things have worked at OTAs, with Duggan reporting “McCloud moved to inside linebacker next to Okereke in the dime package. Rookie cornerback Andru Phillips stepped into the slot with the starters in dime.”

McCloud also operated “inside as fifth DB at times” during Thursday’s practice, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Both Stapleton and Duggan referencing the role played by this year’s third-round pick Andru Phillips is also significant. The Giants need the former Kentucky standout to bring his physical playing style to bear closer to the line of scrimmage.

Having Phillips in the slot and McCloud as a de facto linebacker in multiple-defensive back sets will let Bowen keep nickel and dime personnel on the field for early downs. It’s a solid plan, but one dependent on Flott making the CB2 job his own.