Former Jets Star No Longer on Coaching Staff: Report

The New York Jets are not bringing back fan favorite Leon Washington for the 2024 season, as they continue to rework their coaching staff and other personnel heading into training camp.

Washington had been a part of Robert Saleh’s coaching staff since 2021. He had primarily been serving as a special teams assistant, but that won’t be the case this season.

Brian Costello with The New York Post reported on Thursday, May 9 that Washington was no longer part of the staff. While he wasn’t fired, Washington’s contract was not renewed.

Washington is the second special teams coach to not return for 2024. Michael Ghobrial left the team to take over as special teams coordinator for the New York Giants.

Changes happen all the time on NFL coaching staffs. However, Jets fans will be a bit disappointed that Washington will no longer be around.

Leon Washington’s Electric NFL Career

He may not have been around for long, but Jets fans still have fond memories of Washington.

Coming out of Florida State, Washington was a fourth-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Along with being a versatile running back, he was also a dynamic return specialist.

Washington played four seasons for the Jets. He was named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2008, setting a franchise record with 2,332 all-purpose yards. By the time he left New York, Washington had also set franchise records for kickoff return touchdowns in a season and career. He had 19 total touchdowns during those four seasons, including four on kickoff returns.

A broken fibula in 2009 prematurely ended Washington’s final season with the Jets. He would be traded to the Seattle Seahawks the following offseason, earning another Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selection in three years with the team.

Washington ended his career with brief stints with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. He retired after the 2014 season and got into coaching in 2016 thanks to the Bill Wash NFL diversity coaching fellowship.

Now, Washington is hoping to continue his coaching career elsewhere in 2024 after parting ways with the franchise that drafted him way back in 2006.

Other Jets Personnel Changes

The changes to the special teams staff aren’t the only moves the Jets have made this offseason.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported on Wednesday, May 8 that the Jets made major shake-ups to their performance department. Three members of the team created to help with injury prevention parted ways with the franchise after an injury-plagued season.

The departures were headlined by Brad DeWeese, the director of high performance. He had served in that role dating back to March of 2021. Matt Sams and Robert Sausaman were the other two names leaving the organization.

Along with the departures, the Jets hired Alexander Carnall as their new sports science coordinator.

Injuries have continued to be a problem for the Jets. The team’s playoff hopes were quickly dashed in Week 1 when Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles just a few snaps into the game. The Jets also dealt with multiple injuries across the offensive line, making it harder for the backups to throw from a clean pocket.

Now, the Jets are hoping that movement in their performance department can help the team focus on reducing injuries for 2024.