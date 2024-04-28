Disappointing Jets First-Round Pick Signs With Eagles: Report

The New York Jets missed on their former first-round pick in Mekhi Becton, but the offensive tackle is getting a second chance.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X that Becton was signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Schefter, the deal is worth up to $5.5 million, and will be official after a physical.

Offensive line help in Philadelphia: Former Jets first-round draft choice Mekhi Becton plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with the Eagles, pending a physical Monday, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox. Becton is expected to be the Eagles swing tackle. pic.twitter.com/3GFyNupDOb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2024

The Eagles reportedly plan to use Becton as a swing tackle. This means he’ll be a backup ready to play on either the left or right side.

While things didn’t work out with Becton in New York, the former first-round pick is hoping he can do enough to prove himself in 2024 for the Eagles.

Mekhi Becton’s Path to Philadelphia

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Becton is getting another chance to keep his NFL career alive in 2024.

Despite being 6’7″ and 345 pounds, Becton was only a 3-star recruit in high school. That didn’t stop top-tier programs like Georgia, Oregon, and Michigan offering him. Instead, Becton decided to commit to play for the Louisville Cardinals.

Becton started right away as a true freshman. By the time he declared for the NFL draft as a junior, he had earned first-team All-ACC honors after a dominant 2019 season.

The Jets fell in love with Becton’s size and length. He was listed at over 6’7″ and 364 pounds with an absurd 35 5/8″ arm length. The Jets ended up taking Becton with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After an up-and-down rookie season, injuries kept Becton off of the field. He played just one game over two seasons before starting a career-high 16 games in 2023.

The Jets opted to not exercise Becton’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. They also didn’t show any interest in re-signing him this offseason, letting him hit the open market.

It may have taken until the after this year’s draft, but now Becton finally has a new home.