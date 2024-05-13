Eagles Sign Nephew of Super Bowl Champion After Impressive Minicamp

After an impressive showing at the Philadelphia Eagles‘ rookie minicamp, Philly is adding cornerback Shon Stephens.

Philadelphia held it’s annual rookie minicamp on May 3 and May 4, and the team must have liked what it saw in the former Ferris State starter. Andrew DiCecco of Inside the Birds first reported the signing on May 6.

Stephens shared a post on his X account confirming it shortly after.

Stephens has football in his DNA, as he is the nephew of former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl-winning linebacker, Joey Porter, and the cousin of current Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Some Background & Stats on New Eagles CB Shon Stephens

THREAD: @FerrisFootball CB Shon Stephens put on an absolute SHOW at @MSU_Football's Pro Day! Stephens, the nephew of #Steelers great Joey Porter, ran the 40 in the reported 4.3's. Footage: pic.twitter.com/khwpUsUTf2 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 14, 2024

Stephens began his collegiate his career at Bakersfield College, a junior college in California, before transferring to West Liberty, a Division II school in West Virginia. He played in 11 games for West Liberty and amassed 37 total tackles, eight interceptions and 14 pass breakups that year before transferring once again, this time to Ferris State, another Division II school.

In 11 games with Ferris State last season, Stephens finished with 25 total tackles, eight interceptions and four pass breakups.

Stephens missed the 2020 season to help care for his mother after she had a heart attack, and had been hoping to transfer yet again to Purdue after the university had shown interest in him. He was set to commit to the Boilermakers for the 2023 season, but his personal hardship eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA.

The Bakersfield, California native never did get the opportunity to play for a Division I university, but he’s using that as a mitivational force.

“I’m going to just go out there and ball and play with that chip on my shoulder,” Stephens said, via Bakersfield Now. “I was at the D2 level I wasn’t at the D1 level. Those types of guys are different; I have to prove myself all over again.”

A 5’9″ and 175 pounds, Stephens is small, but he has some intriguing traits. He had an impressive showing when he displayed his skill set at Michigan State’s Pro Day in March. He ran a speedy 4.38 second 40-yard dash, also recording a 36.5-inch vertical jump. He has also had the opportunity to pick the brain of his uncle, a five-time All-Pro in Porter.

Stephens Has Worked Out With His Uncle, Joey Porter Sr.

Stephens is a long shot to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster, but a spot on the practice squad is absolutely within his grasp.

The Eagles have two highly-paid veteran corners in Darius slay, and James Bradberry, and Philadelphia spent two of its highest picks in the draft this year on CBs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Philly also brought back veteran DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who promises to play a prominent role in the secondary, and Avonte Maddox is still there, as well.

Stephens will be competing against the likes of Zech McPhearson, Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers, all of whom have more experience.

Still, don’t discount the advantage of having a player with the résumé of Porter as a mentor.

“We always lift in the weight room,” Stephens said about Porter Sr., per Steelers Now. “He has his own weight room in the house. We compete, Joey Porter Jr., my other cousin Jacob, my brothers, we all just compete in the weight room and push each other. Even Big Joey (Porter Sr.) comes in an he lifts. We’re all just real competitive.”

We’ll see how well that competitive spirit serves the young DB in a loaded cornerbacks room.