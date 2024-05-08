Eagles Predicted to Add ‘Massive’ Defensive Lineman to Roster

Former Baylor defensive tackle Gabe Hall was one of seven undrafted free agents signed by the Philadelphia Eagles after this year’s draft, and he’s quickly becoming a top name to monitor when training camp rolls around.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report selected one undrafted free agent “most likely” to make the roster of each NFL team. For the Eagles, he chose Hall. “While Roseman spent a third-round pick on Houston Christian’s Jalyx Hunt, Baylor’s Gabe Hall should have an opportunity to earn a roster spot this fall as well,” Fowler wrote, adding:

“A massive man at 6’6″ and 291 pounds, Hall possesses the alignment versatility that Roseman covets up front, along with the upfield push to keep offensive linemen honest on passing downs.”

Eagles Need Fletcher Cox Replacement, DT Gabe Hall Could Help

The retirement of six-time Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox, who started 182 games for the Eagles over his 12 NFL seasons, has left a huge void in the middle of Philly’s defensive line. While the Eagles can’t replace a stalwart such as Cox, they have several young defensive tackles who could form a committee and nail the position down.

Top DTs Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter will be at the top of the depth chart, but Hall could make a role for himself with an impressive training camp. ”It remains to be seen exactly where Hall finds his niche along the defensive line, but his blend of length (34½-inch arms) and explosiveness will be hard to keep off the roster,” Fowler noted.

In 12 games with Baylor last season, Hall had 17 total tackles (3.5 for loss), a pass defensed and 2.0 sacks. It was a bit of a down season for the young DT, who amassed 5.0 sacks and seven tackles-for-loss in 2021 and 4.5 sacks and 5.5 TFLs in 2022.

Per PFF, he had 19 hurries in 259 pass rush snaps in 2023, so he was still a disruptor in the middle despite the dip in production.

“We are counting on guys in the middle of the defense,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said, per the team’s official website.

“Jordan Davis has leadership ability. I remember someone telling me after the (2022) NFL Draft that he should be on the Mount Rushmore of Georgia players for what he did and how he led. We count on some of our young guys.”

We’ll see if those “young guys” include Hall.

A Look at the List of UDFAs Signed By the Philadelphia Eagles

In addition to Hall, the Eagles also signed former Maryland tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, former Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles, former LSU safety Andre’ Sam, former Georgia running back Kendall Milton, ex-Howard offensive tackle Anim Dankwah and another converted OT in Laekin Vakalahi, a former rugby star from Australia.

It’ll be interesting to monitor the team’s UDFAs over the coming months. Roseman and company have had success finding solid contributors who went undrafted, including safety Reed Blankenship and wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey.

Blankenship turned into a reliable starter, while Covey emerged as a special teams playmaker last year after leading the league in punt return yards (417).

It’s too early to say whether Hall can become another UDFA success story for the Eagles much less help Philly’s other young DTs replace Cox, but the hype train is already rolling.