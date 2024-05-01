Eagles’ Longtime 29-Year-Old Veteran Bolts for Deal With Rams

A longtime Philadelphia Eagles veteran is leaving for a new team.

Running back Boston Scott — who has been a member of the Eagles since he was signed off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in 2018 — is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Former Eagles running back Boston Scott reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources,” writes Schefter. “Rams backfield now boasts Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Scott, amongst others.”

Boston Scott Notable for His ‘Giant Killer’ Moniker

The 5-foot-6 running back was a notable member of the Eagles due to his knack for big games against one of the team’s top rivals in the New York Giants. In fact, Scott was nicknamed the “Giant Killer.”

He posted a career-high 138 scrimmage yards in a win over the Giants back in 2019. He also posted five consecutive games with a touchdown against New York between the 2020 and 2022 seasons. To top it all off, one of his more notable games was when he posted a rushing touchdown with 32 rushing yards in a postseason win over the Giants during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2022.

Scott was never the lead back for the Eagles — he started just 12 of his 75 career games — however, his production against the Giants was extremely notable, as Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia points out.

“Scott’s production against the Giants was uncanny,” writes Frank. “He scored 10 of his 19 career rushing touchdowns against the Giants, and only five players in history have scored more rushing TDs vs. the Giants – Emmitt Smith (21), Simon Gratz graduate Leroy Kelly (14), Steve Van Buren (13) and Jim Brown (12) – all Hall of Famers – and Larry Brown (12). Of Scott’s 2,014 career scrimmage yards, 676 came in 11 games against the Giants.”

While Scott was normally effective when called upon — he averaged 4.3 yards per carry and has served as the team’s kickoff returner over the years — the writing was on the wall for his departure. Saquon Barkley was signed to be Philadelphia’s new lead back, with Kenneth Gainwell returning and the Eagles deciding to select Clemson’s Will Shipley with a fourth-round draft pick.

That’s not even mentioning how Philadelphia gave his No. 35 jersey number to Tyrion Davis-Price, as Frank notes.

In six seasons with Philadelphia, Scott posted 1,295 rushing yards along with 16 rushing touchdowns and 71 catches for 566 yards. He also had 66 kickoff returns for 1,504 yards (22.8 yards).

Eagles Sign A.J. Brown to Biggest Receiver Deal in NFL History

The Eagles made some noteworthy headlines outside of the 2024 NFL draft late last week.

That’s because Philadelphia signed their leading receiver, A.J. Brown, to a three-year, $96 million contract extension. The $32 million annually and the $84 million guaranteed are record marks for the wide receiver position.

The new deal ensures that Brown will be a member of the Eagles for the foreseeable future and squashes any potential trade rumors involving his name. Brown had previously been linked to trade rumors involving the New England Patriots; however, the Eagles rebuffed the Patriots’ interest.

Despite the new deal, Brown dialed down the significance of the contract, saying what matters is what he does on the field.