Eagles Bringing In Record-Breaking Receiver for Tryout

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in a record-breaking receiver for a tryout.

As the Eagles began rookie minicamp on Friday, May 3, they hosted a notable veteran wide receiver in former Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant, as noted by Aaron Wilson of KPRC. The 31-year-old is seeking a comeback after suffering season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons.

“Two-time All-Pro kick returner and wide receiver Jakeem Grant (six career touchdown returns, 3,927 return yards, 110 catches, 1,140 yards, 7 scores) to attend #Eagles rookie minicamp, per a source,” writes Wilson. “Former @TexasTechFB All-American has played for #Dolphins #Bears #Browns @KPRC2.”

Jakeem Grant Previously Ranked as One of NFL’s Top Returners

The 5-foot-6 Grant has made a notable impact as a returner, having been named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and having garnered Second-Team All-Pro honors during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. During the course of his six-year career — mostly spent with the Miami Dolphins — Grant has posted four punt returns for touchdowns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

While his NFL career is obviously notable, his collegiate career was even better. That’s because Grant set the all-time record for receiving yards (3,286) at Texas Tech. He also holds the franchise record for the Chicago Bears when it comes to longest punt return for a touchdown (97 yards).

Why Eagles May Be Looking to Sign Jakeem Grant

The NFL’s new kickoff rule has given added value to returners. Over the past few years, the league had implemented rules that limited the amount of kickoff returns in games. Due to a rule change entering the 2024 season, kickoff returners will have more value than they’ve had in years past — which may be a reason why the Eagles are taking a look at Grant.

Sam Joseph of CNN details the new kickoff rule that will go into effect for the 2024 season.

“The new format will still see the ball kicked from the kicking team’s 35-yard line, but every player on the kicking team other than the kicker themself will now line up with at least one foot on the returning team’s 40-yard line,” explains Joseph. “At least nine members of the returning team will line up in a ‘setup zone’ beginning five yards opposite on its own 35-yard line (a minimum of seven players must have a foot on what is known as the “restraining line”) stretching to its own 30-yard line, with up to two returners in the “landing zone” (defined as the zone between the goal line and the 20-yard line).”

It’s worth noting that the Eagles have a number of current players capable of serving as a returner, with Britain Covey returning after leading the league in punt return yards during the 2023 season. Furthermore, Philadelphia drafted Cooper DeJean, who won the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2023 after ranking second in the conference in punt return yards and average.

Furthermore, the Eagles also added wide receiver Ainais Smith out of Texas A&M in the 2024 NFL draft. Smith served as the primary punt returner during his entire career with the Aggies. He also played the role of kick returner in two of his five seasons in college.

However, Grant is obviously the most accomplished of them all. If Grant can show he has most of the speed that he once displayed at Texas Tech’s Pro Day back in 2016 — he previously ran a 4.42 and 4.38 40-yard dash — then the Eagles may give him a shot on the 90-man roster entering training camp.