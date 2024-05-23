Eagles Sign Receiver With Record-Breaking Speed in Comeback Bid

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in a former first-round draft pick at wide receiver.

The Eagles announced they’re signing John Ross — who previously held the record for fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine back in 2017 — to a one-year deal, as noted by Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The move comes after Ross participated in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis earlier this spring.

The signing also occurs just days after veteran receiver DeVante Parker announced his sudden retirement from the NFL after nine seasons.

“The Eagles have signed veteran receiver John Ross to a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday,” writes Zangaro on Thursday, May 23. “This signing comes just a few days after DeVante Parker officially retired. So the Eagles are replacing one former first-round pick with another. Ross, 28, was with the Eagles on a tryout at rookie minicamp earlier this spring. While he wasn’t signed immediately after that tryout, he must have done enough to stay on the Eagles’ radar, especially with a need to bolster the receiver room.”

John Ross Never Lived Up to First-Round Billing

Ross is most notable for his 4.22 40-yard dash showing at the 2017 NFL Combine. That record stood until recently when Xavier Worthy broke it with a 4.21 40-yard dash showing.

The 5-foot-11 receiver is actually making a comeback in the NFL after abruptly retiring prior to the start of the 2023 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 28-year-old Ross spent five seasons in the NFL as a journeyman receiver after the Cincinnati Bengals used a first-round draft pick (ninth overall) on Ross. However, he turned into a major bust, posting just 28 receptions for 506 receiving yards (he only played in eight games) in his best single season in 2019.

During his four total years in Cincinnati, Ross registered just 51 receptions for 733 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Ross eventually hit free agency in 2021 and signed with the New York Giants. However, he posted just 11 receptions for 224 receiving yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

In 37 games and 21 starts, Ross holds career totals of 62 receptions for 957 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Why John Ross Can Be Good Signing for Eagles

As Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation notes, the Eagles were actually interested in Ross during the 2017 NFL Draft. However, he was selected at No. 9 before Philadelphia’s pick at No. 14.

“The Eagles showed a lot of interest in Ross leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft,” wrote Lee Gowton on April 29. “He was one of five players they reportedly liked at No. 14 but obviously he didn’t make it to their pick. If Ross can still run anything like he did when he blazed a 4.22 second 40-yard dash (record breaking at the time), well, perhaps the Eagles will sign him to their 90-player offseason roster. No harm in giving him a look to see if he can make the team, especially as the Eagles seek a replacement for the old Quez Watkins role (low volume target with big play ability).”

With the signing of Ross, the Eagles add a speedy threat to their receiving room. Most importantly, he’ll compete with fellow veteran receiver Parris Campbell for the slot receiver position left over by the retirement of Parker.