New 11-TD Eagles Running Back Drops 3-Word Message During NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles suddenly have a lot of depth at running back following the 2024 NFL draft. Philadelphia selected former Clemson Tigers standout rusher Will Shipley in the fourth round with the No. 127 overall pick.

The Eagles followed up this pick by selecting Texas A&M Ainias Smith in the fifth round at No. 152. Smith is listed as a wide receiver but has experience playing running back as well.

These selections come after the Eagles signed star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency. It appears Shipley is ready to fit right based on his first social media post as an Eagles player.

“FLY EAGLES FLY🦅🦅 #GOBIRDS,” Shipley said in an April 27, 2024 message on X.

New Eagles Running Back Will Shipley Had 1,182 Rushing Yards & 15 TDs for Clemson in 2022

Shipley had back-to-back seasons with double-digit touchdowns at Clemson. The running back posted 149 carries for 739 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.

Shipley’s best season came in 2022 when the running back notched 210 carries for 1,182 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns for the Tigers. The playmaker also added 38 catches for 242 receiving yards in 2022.

Eagles News: Philadelphia Drafted Will Shipley & Ainias Smith in Back-to-Back Picks

It will be interesting to see how many snaps Shipley will earn this season in a crowded backfield. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Shipley a fourth-round grade, exactly where the Eagles selected the rookie.

“Versatile running back with talent as a runner, receiver and kick returner,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Shipley possesses early speed, allowing him to whip through creases and outrun linebackers to the corner. He’s a flexible runner who reads up to the linebackers and curates his runs with a feel for both defensive positioning and run lane development.

“He can balance through contact but is unlikely to move NFL piles. Shipley does a nice job of setting up opponents from anywhere on the field and has the agility to hop and hurdle over bodies. He’s not a workhorse and still has work to do in order to solidify himself as a third-down option, but the athletic talent and skill level could create an early pathway into a spot as a productive RB2.”

The Eagles Also Drafted Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Son of the Philly Hall of Famer

One of the cooler stories during the draft is Philadelphia selecting linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of four-time Eagles Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter. Like Shipley, Trotter was also a Clemson standout under Dabo Swinney.

“Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter cried today after his son Jeremiah Junior got the call that the Eagles were drafting him,” NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark detailed in an April 27 message on X. “Jeremiah is emotional about his son following in his footsteps.”

Philadelphia was aggressive in upgrading their cornerback room by selecting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two selections. Both corners were projected to be first-round picks heading into the draft. Another name to keep an eye on is former Florida State receiver Johnny Wilson, a 6-foot-6 wideout who the Eagles snagged in the sixth round.