NFL Executives Open Up on How Quinyon Mitchell Fits Eagles’ Defense

The Philadelphia Eagles chose former University of Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a playmaker with disruptive speed into new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s secondary.

Mitchell, 6-feet and 200 pounds, finished the 2023 season with 41 total tackles, one interception, and 18 pass breakups.

“I like just about everything he put on film,” an NFL Scouting Director told Heavy after Mitchell was chosen by the Eagles. “He can fit any system, and he’ll be a great fit in Fangio’s.”

During his time at Toledo, Mitchell’s speed and instincts allowed the Rockets to put him on an island, which could make him an asset in Fangio’s defense given how much pressure and responsibility the venerable defensive coordinator puts on his secondary to the broader defense’s success.

Following his strong collegiate career, Mitchell put on a show at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where he ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.33 seconds, and logged a 38-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-2-inch broad jump.

“He’s legit fast and quick,” an AFC Personnel Executive tells Heavy. “Excellent close from zone [coverage], can press, and run vertically. He could use some work on his ball skills, but he has hand-eye coordination at the catch point. He’s a universal fit for any scheme.”

Quinyon Mitchell Scouting Report

A dynamic playmaker in the secondary, while Mitchell was rarely targeted, he was also rarely beaten in coverage when he was.

Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz points out that Mitchell allowed just 56 receptions on 140 targets over the past two seasons, forcing 36 incompletions and intercepting eight passes over that span.

“Mitchell is a very good coverage defender who performs best in off coverage,” The Bleacher Report Scouting Department writes. “Though he has a rigid backpedal at times, he has the patience to allow routes to develop and react with quick feet to transition. He doesn’t always trust his eyes when breaking, which has caused his transitions to be slow and sloppy. But when he’s able to stay square and drive on what he sees, Mitchell has explosive breaks.