NFL Executives Open Up on How Quinyon Mitchell Fits Eagles’ Defense

The Philadelphia Eagles chose former University of Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a playmaker with disruptive speed into new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s secondary.
Mitchell, 6-feet and 200 pounds, finished the 2023 season with 41 total tackles, one interception, and 18 pass breakups.
“I like just about everything he put on film,” an NFL Scouting Director told Heavy after Mitchell was chosen by the Eagles. “He can fit any system, and he’ll be a great fit in Fangio’s.”
During his time at Toledo, Mitchell’s speed and instincts allowed the Rockets to put him on an island, which could make him an asset in Fangio’s defense given how much pressure and responsibility the venerable defensive coordinator puts on his secondary to the broader defense’s success.
Following his strong collegiate career, Mitchell put on a show at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where he ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.33 seconds, and logged a 38-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-2-inch broad jump.
“He’s legit fast and quick,” an AFC Personnel Executive tells Heavy. “Excellent close from zone [coverage], can press, and run vertically. He could use some work on his ball skills, but he has hand-eye coordination at the catch point. He’s a universal fit for any scheme.”
Quinyon Mitchell Scouting Report
A dynamic playmaker in the secondary, while Mitchell was rarely targeted, he was also rarely beaten in coverage when he was.
Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz points out that Mitchell allowed just 56 receptions on 140 targets over the past two seasons, forcing 36 incompletions and intercepting eight passes over that span.
“Mitchell is a very good coverage defender who performs best in off coverage,” The Bleacher Report Scouting Department writes. “Though he has a rigid backpedal at times, he has the patience to allow routes to develop and react with quick feet to transition. He doesn’t always trust his eyes when breaking, which has caused his transitions to be slow and sloppy. But when he’s able to stay square and drive on what he sees, Mitchell has explosive breaks.
“Mitchell drives using very good angles, combined with the ball skills necessary to disrupt catches. He can be slow to open and run at times, but he has the top-end speed to run with most receivers he faced. When he’s able to get his head around and play the ball, Mitchell has great awareness and ball skills, though he lacks the hands to capitalize on all of his opportunities.”
Pro Football Focus points out that Mitchell’s 17 forced incompletions were the third-most in the nation last season, as he held opposing quarterbacks to a pedestrian 51.8 passer rating when throwing his direction during the 2023 campaign.
How Quinyon Mitchell Fits Eagles’ CB Depth Chart
The Eagles have the luxury of not forcing Mitchell into action immediately, but, the first-round rookie could play a vital role for Philadelphia this upcoming season.
There is little doubt that Mitchell is a future starting cornerback for the Eagles, even if he doesn’t open the season at the top of the depth chart this fall.
Should veteran James Bradberry falter, as he did down the stretch of a disappointing finish in 2023, Mitchell is on hand to take the field and potentially turn the tide.
But, Mitchell could also contribute immediately in the return game, given his speed and elusiveness in the open field.