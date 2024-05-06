Steelers Urged to Target Explosive Former 2nd-Round WR

With wide receiver options dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, pundits are beginning to find new wideouts to connect to the Steelers in offseason rumors. On May 4, SI.com’s All Steelers’ Stephen Thompson proposed the idea of the team targeting Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce.

Thompson named Pierce one of four new candidates the Steelers could pursue at wide receiver.

“Pierce is an aspirational target. After just two seasons, he’s already logged 1,107 yards on 73 receptions,” wrote Thompson. “If a central tenant of Arthur Smith’s offense is going to be power running and downfield, play-action passing, it’s hard to think of a better fit than Pierce.

“He’s a solid run blocker and creates explosive plays downfield as a pure outside receiver, something the Steelers need desperately.”

Pierce has yet to crack the 600-yard mark in a season. But he’s averaged 15.2 yards per catch in his first 33 NFL games. Last year, he recorded 16.1 yards per grab.

The Colts drafted Pierce at No. 53 overall in the 2022 NFL draft. But Thompson suggested Indianapolis could trade the 24-year-old because Indianapolis re-signed receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and added wideout Josh Downs in the 2023 NFL draft.

Why WR Alec Pierce Could Fit With the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers selected Michigan wideout Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. But it would be a lot to ask for the Steelers to count on Wilson starting opposite George Pickens this fall.

Pittsburgh added veteran receivers Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins after trading Diontae Johnson this offseason. But Jefferson and Watkins combined for just 351 receiving yards during 2023.

No other Steelers receiver on their roster other than Pickens had 210 receiving yards last season.

Ideally, the Steelers will add a veteran receiver to play outside with Pickens. That will allow Pittsburgh to move Wilson inside to the slot.

Pierce was at the top of Thompson’s list of suggested receiver targets on May 4. His big-play ability would be an intriguing pair with Pickens, who led the NFL in yards per catch last season. Pierce may only build on his big-play reputation with Russell Wilson’s deep-ball ability.

With Pickens and Pierce, the Steelers would have a pair of second-round receivers from the 2022 draft who could average more than 15 yards per reception this fall.

What Piece Could Cost in an NFL Trade

There’s no indication that the Colts have made Pierce available on the trade market. But there are reasons why Indianapolis dealing Pierce could make sense.

First, the Colts have receiver depth with Pittman and Downs. Secondly, Thompson projected Indianapolis to receive a lot of draft capital in return for Pierce in a trade. Thompson argued that should be fine with the Steelers since they are becoming desperate to add a WR2.

“Omar Khan might be able to wiggle him away from Indianapolis before he’s set to earn a bigger payday in a couple of years, but it’d take a generous draft pick package,” wrote Thompson. “Still, that might be worth it given the Steelers’ current dire situation at wideout.”

One could also argued, though, that that is a reason why Pierce isn’t a fit for the Steelers. General manager Omar Khan has appeared patient with his decision-making this offseason, particularly with adding a WR2. That’s why the team has yet to add a veteran receiver.

It would likely be a mistake to grow more aggressive now with the best receiver options off the table.

Therefore, in all likelihood, Khan will continue to remain patient and find value with a WR2 addition as he did with the Russell Wilson and Justin Fields acquisitions.

Even if the Steelers express an interest in Pierce, there’s also no guarantee he will be available in a trade. He is under contract in an affordable deal for two more years. The urgency for the Colts to move him ahead of a season where they intend to compete could be very low.