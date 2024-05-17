Cam Heyward Addresses Skipping OTAs, Steelers’ Schedule in New Podcast

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward confirmed he plans to skip voluntary organized team activities, which begin May 21

On a May 16 episode of his podcast, “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward,” the Steelers veteran said he’s doing what he feels is right for him as contract talks continue.

“I have always attended these, but at this time, it’s just contract negotiations. I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler initially reported Heyward would skip OTAs on May 15.

Sources: #Steelers six-time Pro Bowl DE Cam Heyward has not attended voluntary offseason workouts and does not plan to attend OTAs as he seeks a contract extension. Heyward is a long-time team captain who’s never missed an offseason program. pic.twitter.com/oy0giv8w38 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2024

Heyward, who just turned 35-years-old on May 6, is beginning his 14th season in the NFL. He is entering the final year on a 4-year, $65 million contract.

The Steelers selected Heyward in the first round of the 2011 draft. He has served as team captain for 7 seasons.

Heyward Seeking Extension Following Injury-Plagued Season

News of Heyward’s plan to skip OTAs came just a few days after he told Steelers Now he hopes to play 2 to 3 more years.

In a May 11 Steelers Now exclusive, Heyward told Alan Saunders contract talks are ongoing.

Heyward navigated multiple serious injuries during the 2024 season, the most costly being a groin injury suffered during the Steelers’ first game of the year.

Heyward had surgery to repair his groin injury in September. Though he returned ahead of schedule in Week 8, lingering issues required another surgery in February, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

On his podcast May 16, Heyward said he continues to put in the work to be physically ready for another season.

“I’m training hard, nothing I’m not doing on and off the field. I’m doing everything possible. We’ll get there when we get there.”

Heyward Unphased by Steelers’ Tough Schedule

Based on their opponents’ 2023 records, the Steelers have the 3rd most difficult schedule in the NFL for 2024.

Their matchups become especially difficult following their Week 9 bye. In their final 8 games, the Steelers play all 6 AFC North divisional games, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

On his May 16 podcast, Heyward wasn’t concerned about the road ahead.

“They gotta play us, and they’ve gotta deal with our physical brand,” he said. “It is what it is. I signed up for football. Let’s play football.”

The Steelers will host the Chiefs on Christmas Day at 1 p.m. It will be the first NFL game ever broadcast on Netflix.

That will be a short week for the Steelers, who play in Baltimore against the Ravens on Saturday, December 21, then again on Wednesday against the Chiefs.

“It’s pretty similar to a Thursday schedule where there’s not a lot of on-the-field work. It’s more of a walkthrough pace. More cold tub, hot tubs, just try to get the body moving a little bit. A lot more film work goes into those weeks then just the physical toll you get through a practice. We’ll pick it up from there. As much as we make a big deal, we got the Wednesday night game, they got the Wednesday night game too! Don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for you. Every team’s gotta go through it. You just play through it.”

The Steelers open the 2024 season on the road for 2 straight games. They’re in Atlanta against the Falcons in Week 1 and in Denver against the Broncos in Week 2.