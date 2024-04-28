Steelers Turn Heads Adding Versatile 2-Sport Athlete to QB Competition

After rumblings that they could draft a quarterback in the NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers added a fourth quarterback in undrafted free agency. At the conclusion of the draft on April 27, the Steelers signed former UCF signal caller John Rhys Plumlee.

The UCF product announced the signing on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Extremely fired up to be a part of SteelerNation,” wrote Plumlee.

In addition to quarterback, Plumlee played wide receiver throughout college. He was also an outfielder for the UCF baseball team.

Because of Plumlee’s versatility and due to him being an addition to the quarterback room, Pittsburgh’s decision to sign Plumlee was met with quite the reaction.

“Plumlee will slot in behind Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen as the Steelers’ fourth quarterback in training camp,” wrote Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders. “[He] could be in line to earn a practice squad role where his athleticism could allow him to be a versatile piece of the scout team.”

Steelers Media Reacts to John Rhys Plumlee Signing

Plumlee began his college career as a 3-star athlete in the 2019 recruiting class for Ole Miss. He lived up to his billing as an athlete throughout his 5-year college career.

As a freshman in 2019, he attempted 150 passes. But he predominantly starred as a runner, posting 1,023 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Over the next two years, he didn’t receive much opportunity behind center, so he played snaps at wide receiver. During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Plumlee had 25 catches for 280 yards. He also averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

Following the 2021 season, Plumlee transferred to UCF, where he returned to quarterback. In 2022, he threw for 2,586 yards and gained another 862 yards on the ground. He also passed for 14 touchdowns and ran for 11 scores.

Plumlee recorded 2,271 passing yards, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns in 2023. He rushed for 505 yards and 5 touchdowns as well.

With the Steelers, he will likely compete for a practice squad spot as the team’s fourth quarterback.

“He flashes a soli deep ball, and despite not having a mega-arm, his accuracy and touch are on display,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “He trusts his guys to make plays.”

Plumlee’s College Baseball Career

In addition to his versatility on the football field, Plumlee played baseball at both Ole Miss and UCF. He appeared in 60 games over two seasons for Ole Miss, posting a .224 batting average with a .674 OPS.

Plumlee couldn’t play for UCF in 2022 because of transfer rules. But in 2023, he hit .286 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, 18 stolen bases and a .889 OPS in 58 games for UCF.

“Tough, athletic and a competitor, he’s a multi-sport star who flashes on tape,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “He doesn’t show fear and wants to push the ball downfield.

“Plumlee is an excellent athlete and no one should be surprised he showed out at his Pro Day workout during the Big 12 conference Combine. A two-sport player throughout college, he can hit home runs and throw touchdown passes.”

Plumlee’s addition in Pittsburgh also fascinated other members of Steelers media and the UCF football community.

“QB, WR, John Rhys Plumlee does a little bit of everything so this should be interesting,” wrote Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh.

“Proud of you!” UCF head coach Gus Malzahn wrote. “The Steelers are getting a great player and leader!”

USA Today’s Steelers Wire’s Allison Koehler noted that NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Plumlee to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

“Teams could choose to use him as a QB3 with gadget potential on short-yardage and red-zone snaps, but learning to run routes could expand his NFL versatility and allow creative play-callers to find a role for him,” wrote Zierlein.