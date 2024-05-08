Bears’ Matt Eberflus Breaks Silence on Departing Message to QB Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a messy quarterback departure with Kenny Pickett this offseason. But that wasn’t really the situation with the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shared with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that there was a lot of mutual respect between the organization and Fields this offseason. Then when the team finally dealt the quarterback to the Steelers on March 16, Eberflus delivered a cordial goodbye message to Fields.

“We thanked him for his leadership, for the work ethic and just the man that he is, how he’s always been a wonderful guy,” Eberflus said of the departing message. “I just told him, ‘Hey, I really enjoyed our relationship together the last couple years.’ I said, “That certainly doesn’t end here.’

“The relationship that he and I built over the first couple years is special and no one can ever take that away from us.”

There was a lot of coaching turnover in Chicago during Fields’ tenure with the team. But Fields played for Eberflus in two of his three Bears seasons.

Chicago traded Fields this offseason as the franchise prepared to make their first No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft since 1947.

The Bears held the No. 1 pick in 2023 as well, but they traded back with the Carolina Panthers. The move kept Fields as the team’s starter last season.

This year, Chicago drafted USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall.