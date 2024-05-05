Former Steelers Lineman Puts Mike Tomlin on Notice

Offensive lineman Willie Colon played more NFL seasons for Mike Tomlin than any other head coach. Colon clearly still admires the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. But that doesn’t mean he will mince words while addressing Tomlin.

During an April 30 guest appearance on FS1’s The Carton Show, Colon stated that Tomlin will enter the 2024 season on the hot seat.

“When you talk about his overall record, you talk about 17 seasons, he has an 8-10 playoff record. Only four playoff win (seasons), and he’s had some bonafide teams even with Ben Roethlisberger,” said Colon.

“The issue with Mike Tomlin right now is he wins games he’s supposed to win, but he loses games he shouldn’t lose. Go back to this year. He lost to the Patriots, Cardinals. Had no business losing those games, and now Steelers Nation is frustrated, right?

“They’re looking at an organization right now who is well above average. They have everything that can go right with them, and then they lose boneheaded games. And I’m saying to myself, well, who are the Pittsburgh Steelers? Are they the bullies, or are they the dweebs?”

To Colon’s point, Pittsburgh’s losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots in December fed the narrative that the Steelers overlook opponents under Tomlin. At the time, those two defeats threatened the team’s chances of a playoff berth.

The Steelers turned their season around, though, and made the postseason. But, they lost in the first round again. Pittsburgh is currently on a 5-game postseason losing streak.

Is Mike Tomlin on the Hot Seat Heading into 2024?

The debate over whether Tomlin is on the hot seat entering 2024 is polarizing.

If Steelers fans or Pittsburgh media ran the team, then there’s little doubt Tomlin would have to win in 2024 to secure his job long term. But there’s been next to no dissatisfaction, at least publicly, voiced from team president Art Rooney II over Tomlin’s performance.

Supporters of Tomlin point to his Super Bowl victory and 17 straight seasons without a losing record as accomplishments that could make him a Hall of Fame coach. His players also love him.

But as Colon mentioned, Tomlin also has a losing record in the playoffs and has only won postseason games in 2008, 2010, 2015 and 2016.

“It’s one thing to get to the table, but once you get there [you have to win],” said Colon. “That’s always gonna hang over his head until he gets there.

Colon suggested he is rooting for Tomlin to silence his critics because “he’s a damn good coach” that he loves.

But Tomlin will have to win in the regular season and end his franchise’s playoff losing streak in 2024 to silence some of his critics.

Tomlin Still Waiting for Contract Extension

Tomlin’s contract is another factor that could determine whether he enters 2024 on the hot seat.

As of May 5, Tomlin is a lame duck coach, as he doesn’t have a contract beyond this season. If the Steelers do not extend Tomlin before this fall, that will be a clear indication that the organization wants results before agreeing to continue with the current coaching staff.

However, all indications are Tomlin will receive a contract extension before the season. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on January 18 after Tomlin’s post-season press conference that the team plans “to extend Mike’s contract.”

“I would imagine those contract things are going to run their course,” Tomlin told reporters in his post-season press conference. “Art and I have a really good, transparent relationship. We communicate continually often. I don’t imagine this is going to be an issue and I imagine it’s going to get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time. My mindset is to coach this football team.”

In all likelihood, Tomlin will receive an extension this summer. Until then, though, the media will likely continue to speculate about his future.