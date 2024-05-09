Steelers Insider: Team Reuniting With Cam Sutton a ‘Really Good Possibility’

The Pittsburgh Steelers could bolster their secondary in a reunion with cornerback Cam Sutton, according to a Steelers insider.

In a May 8 appearance on 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said it’s a “really good possibility” that Sutton returns to Pittsburgh.

Sutton spent 6 seasons with the Steelers. He became a free agent after the 2o22 season and signed with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions cut Sutton on March 21 after police issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

“(The Steelers will) probably make that signing, I think, in June or July, if it does happen,” Fittipaldo said. “The way they approached the draft, not addressing corner early, I think it makes perfect sense to bring back a vet like Cam Sutton, if these legal matters are not serious in nature.”

Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac also believes the idea of a reunion is gaining traction.

In a May 7 Steelers chat on the Post-Gazette’s website, Dulac gave the signing a “51-49” percent chance.

Sutton Faces Domestic Battery Charge

Sutton is still in legal proceedings following a misdemeanor domestic battery by strangulation charge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida posted on X on March 20 that they had a warrant for Sutton’s arrest.

According to the Detroit Free Press, police had been searching for Sutton since March 7 when the alleged incident took place.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office told the Free Press that officers responded to a domestic violence incident in progress and found a victim with wounds that indicated an altercation took place.

Police allege Sutton left the scene before officers arrived and could not be located for weeks.

Sutton turned himself in to the Orient Road Jail on March 31. The Free Press reports he was released on his own recognizance.

According to ESPN, Sutton entered a pretrial batterers’ intervention program on April 8.

Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan the Steelers won’t move quickly on signing Sutton given the situation.

“The Steelers will take their time with this. They’ll let the legal process play out somewhat. They will let the commissioner’s office do their investigation. I think they’ll get a feel for what the punishment might be, if there is any.”

Steelers Met With Sutton Ahead of the Draft

The door appears to be open to a Steelers reunion with Sutton.

On April 27, Dulac reported Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin met with Sutton the previous week.

Khan confirmed the meeting in a May 1 appearance on the WDVE Morning Show.

“We’ll see. We did meet with Cam. I think it was a couple weeks ago. It was more than just about the situation here. We just wanted to see how he was doing. We spent 6 years with Cam, and they were a good 6 years with Cam. It was a good experience. Obviously he had the opportunity to go to Detroit, had to make a business decision. We’ll see. I will say this, I do like the depth we have at the position. There are some young guys in there that are gonna compete and have traits to be really good nickel corners. I really like that group, so we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds.”

In 6 seasons with the Steelers, Sutton played in 84 regular season games. He caught 8 interceptions, defended 38 passes and made 168 tackles.

Last season with the Lions, he started every game, including three playoff games. He had 1 interception and made 68 tackles.