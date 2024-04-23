Mike Tomlin’s Comments Could Hint at Steelers Waiting to Draft Wide Receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted during an April 22 press conference that the team could add a wide receiver before this year’s NFL draft ends on April 27 but may wait until later in the process to make their move.

Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan were pretty tight-lipped about their draft plans but noted that they’re “comfortable” with their wide receiver situation.

“I’m comfortable with the trajectory of that room, as we’ve mentioned, you know, the guys come in ready-made. There’s a lot of talent available to us and a lot of those guys participate,” Tomlin told the assembled media.

“If you look at the kid from the Rams, was really significant this year and I think maybe it was a fifth-round pick. That’s what’s going on at that position. So, it makes us all comfortable, not just us, but us as a collective, the National Football League. And certainly, we’re really comfortable with the trajectory of George Pickens in terms of what he’s going to be able to provide us as a player, not only in terms of playmaking but what his experience within the room and within this organization provides us.”

Tomlin’s comments on the Steelers’ comfort with their situation and his reference to Rams rookie Puka Nacua could indicate the team isn’t going to be in a rush to land a receiver in this year’s draft, though a comment from Khan didn’t rule it out.

“Any chance there’s an opportunity to upgrade a room, we’re going to look into it,” Khan said when asked how much a priority receivers are.

A Loaded Wide Receiver Class

There is plenty of talent available at the wide receiver position in this year’s draft class.

The top three receivers in the class — Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze — would all have a case to be the top prospect at the position in most other years.

Then there is a huge tier of players who could be taken in the first or second round. That tier includes Xavier Worthy, the fastest player in NFL Combine history.

Even after that tier, there are still some interesting options for teams to look at in round three or later.

That next group includes three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Jerry Rice’s son Brenden Rice, and Western Kentucky’s Malchi Corley, who had 101 catches for 1,295 yards in his junior season. It also includes Jacob Cowing and his more than 4,000 career yards in college.

Tomlin responded to a question about that depth in this year’s draft and the growing depth at the position in general:

“I think it’s the nature and the development of the game. I think everybody plays with three receivers and five defensive backs at this stage of the game now. I also think it’s, you know, the development of seven-on-seven football at the lower levels in high school, where it’s becoming more of a year-round endeavor.

“The people that are involved in seven-on-seven have an opportunity to have a higher level of skill relative to their positions than people that don’t. And I think it’s played out not only in this draft, but you know, those preceding this draft in recent years,” Tomlin said.

Steelers’ Receiver Situation

The Steelers really feel like a work in progress at the wide receiver position right now.

There are no issues with their WR1 as Pickens is coming off of a dominant year where he posted 63 receptions and 1,140 yards.

The problems come once you get past Pickens. Among the other nine receivers currently on the roster, none reached 250 yards last season.

It’s definitely an issue for the Steelers, but it might not be one they see as a priority.

Tomlin recognizes the depth at the position in this year’s draft and the team’s new offense might not use a ton of their WR2.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has relied heavily on the run in the past, regularly going over 400 rushing attempts per season. He also likes to throw the ball to tight ends, which could give Pat Freiermuth a bigger role in the offense.

The team probably still needs another option at receiver to draw some attention away from Pickens, but that might be something they feel comfortable waiting until later in the draft to get.