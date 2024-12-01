NFL Legend Randy Moss Explains Why He’s Wearing Sunglasses on TV

NFL legend and ESPN analyst Randy Moss explained on air why he was wearing sunglasses on television, revealing that he is dealing with an unspecified health battle.

“I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family, we are battling something internally. You know, I have some great doctors around me,” Moss said on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

“I couldn’t miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys. I feel great. But if you all see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television, man. I’m battling something.”

“I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers,” he added. He then put on the sunglasses while still on the set.

Randy Moss Is Urging Men to Get Regular Checkups & Blood Work

On Instagram, Moss wrote, “Go get ur checkups!!Prayer Warriors i need u🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾♥️”

Moss shared a video on his Instagram page with a similar message but urging men to get checkups.

“This is a message for all the men,” he said on Instagram. He said he was “battling something internal,” calling it “hard times.” He said, “People were talking about my eyes last week,” and then put the sunglasses on.

“Your boy going to get through it,” he said, saying he had a great family and team of doctors.

“Do your checkup; get your blood work done,” he said, thanking people for the fans.

According to the National Football League Hall of Fame, of which Moss is a member, “Randy Moss was taken in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft (21st overall) by the Minnesota Vikings. A dynamic wide receiver out of Marshall University, where he was a two-time consensus All-American (1996-97), Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL. His career included stints with the Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-2010), Tennessee Titans (2010) and the San Francisco 49ers (2012).”

The Hall of Fame bio for Moss notes, “Moss produced 10 seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving and nine seasons with 10-plus touchdown receptions. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Moss received first-team All-Pro honors four times and was named to the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He finished his career with 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement, he ranked third all-time in receiving yards and second all-time in touchdown receptions.”

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Fans Offered Support for Randy Moss on Social Media

Fans shared screenshots showing Moss’s eyes with a yellow hue in a previous broadcast.

Fans also offered support on social media. “Sending supplications and great contemplations to him and his family in this difficult time appears to be a strong way for fans and friends and family to show support. Ideally, he finds the strength and harmony he really wants as he fights through this,” wrote one.

“Let’s go Randy! Praying for u buddy!” another fan wrote on X.

“Noo not Randy I’m so sad rn,” another fan wrote.