Seahawks Land 1st-Round ‘Steal of the Draft’ With Speedy 300-Pound DT

The Seattle Seahawks filled a big need in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After the longest run of offensive players in draft history, Seahawks general manager John Schneider appears to have a home run with defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

Seattle landed Murphy, universally considered the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the NFL draft, at No. 16. Big 10 Network’s Jake Butt posted, “Right now Byron Murphy is the steal of the draft.” The praise kept coming for the 6-foot-1, 297-pounder, who ran the 40 in 4.87 seconds.

Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy posted, “Congrats, Seahawks fans. You just drafted Grady Jarrett. Byron Murphy is a bad dude.”

Former quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III gave Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald big props. “Byron Murphy II is the Fogo De Chao of Buffet eateries,” RGII posted. “Whatever you want, HE GOT IT. He can play all 3 downs, rush the passer, anchor or be disruptive in the run game, rush for TDS and catch them to. Seattle already investing in the trenches. LOVE IT MIKE.”

Last season, his only as a full-time starter, Murphy registered 29 total tackles and 5.0 sacks in 14 games. Murphy also became the fourth defensive lineman in Texas history to score an offensive touchdown. In 2023, he tallied a touchdown reception and a rushing score.

The Athletic’s Nate Brugler wrote of Murphy in “The Beast” draft preview, “Although his stats don’t jump off the page, his production improved each season, and he finished 2023 with a team-best 45 pressures and ranked No. 1 among all FBS interior defensive linemen in pass rush win percentage (19.6%).”

“Overall, Murphy doesn’t have ideal length, but his rare combination of lower-body twitch, natural leverage and power throughout his frame sets him apart.”

Seahawks Declined 4 Trade Offers, GM Said Byron Murphy II was ‘Too Good’ to Pass Up

More defense!! The #Seahawks are taking Texas DT Byron Murphy with pick No. 16. One of the fastest rising players late in the process. pic.twitter.com/f98kIS1tkN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2024



Schneider didn’t think Murphy would still be available at No. 16. “I mean, to sit here and think at the start of it that we’d be able to acquire him? We’d be lying to ya,” Schneider told reporters in a presser alongside Macdonald.

But after 14 consecutive offensive players were selected, the door was left wide open. “We’ve never ever seen that. Six quarterbacks. All the offensive linemen…yeah, it was pretty rare.”

Schneider revealed he turned down four trade offers to move back to draft Murphy. “Good ones, too,” he noted. “I’d be lying to you if I said we didn’t think about it, but the player was too good. He influences the game a lot.”

Macdonald added, “He just plays our style of football, really. He’s so talented.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Doesn’t Pick Again Until No. 81

THE SEAHAWKS DROPPED THE BYRON MURPHY DRAFT CALLpic.twitter.com/UpGB8y0l8b — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) April 26, 2024



The urge to trade back and stockpile a few picks was strong since it’s a long wait until Seattle picks again on Friday, April 26. The Seahawks traded what turned out to be a No. 47 pick to land defensive tackle Leonard Williams mid-season last year.

However, Schneider wasn’t worried after successfully beefing up their interior. “We’ve got to wait all the way to 81? Waaah, waaah,” Schneider said, deep with sarcasm. “What a bummer.”

As for Murphy, who grew up cheering for the Seahawks, he’s pumped. “It means a lot,” Murphy said, per SI. “It’s an honor for those guys to come pick me and believe in me, so I’m going to give them everything I’ve got and I owe them everything. Going up there to my favorite team, to be drafted by Seattle, it’s crazy. I feel like it’s just God’s plan.”

“I’m a good fit because of my play style,” Murphy said of joining Seattle. “Very, very aggressive, just a dominant player. I also stop the run and rush the passer, I’m an all three downs type of defensive lineman, so I feel like I fit perfect in their scheme in the defense and everything.”