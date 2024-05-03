Seahawks Sign ‘Outstanding’ 1,300-Yard RB in First Moves After Draft

While the Seattle Seahawks filled numerous roster holes through the 2024 NFL draft, they didn’t select any running backs.

However, Seattle moved quickly to sign running back George Holani, who went undrafted out of Boise State. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Seattle offered Holani a $100,000 base salary guarantee with a $15,000 signing bonus.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicted Holani, who recorded 221 carries for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022, along with 24 receptions for 151 yards and 3 scores, hearing his name called in the seventh round.

“Holani battled multiple injuries over the last four years, but he was consistently productive when available and finished his career No. 5 all-time in rushing yards at Boise State (just behind Jay Ajayi),” Brugler wrote. “As one might expect given his rugby background, Holani runs with physicality, patience and a great feel for run angles to give tacklers the slip and consistently maximize what is in front of him.

“NFL scouts say he might be too tough for his own good… He’ll need to be protected from himself to keep his name off the injury report. Overall, Holani isn’t super twitchy, and his injury history might be an issue, but he has outstanding reactive instincts and a well-rounded skill set that NFL coaches will trust in any situation. He can be a depth piece on an NFL roster.”

Seahawks RB George Holani Is Predicted to Make the Final Roster

While the Seahawks are rebuilding under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the offense will look very similar to last season. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are the clear starters with Kenny McIntosh as RB3. Holani has the best odds of becoming the fourth running back on the roster.

The Athletic’s Mike Dugar wrote of Holani, “It’s not a surprise he went undrafted considering his injury history. He’s had issues with his MCL and hamstring, and missed six games last season due to a leg muscle strain.

“Holani is also on the older side for a rookie, turning 25 in December. He has decent speed (4.52) and average size but delivered some strong runs in college, and perhaps if that translates to the preseason, he can make Seattle’s 53-man roster.” In eight games last season, the 5-foot-10, 208-pounder registered 134 rushes for 748 yards and 7 touchdowns, along with 17 receptions for 199 yards.

The Seahawks also signed running back TaMerik Williams, who went undrafted out of North Dakota State. The 6-foot, 218-pounder led the Bisons with 125 rushes for 768 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

Dugar wrote of Williams, “He has decent size but didn’t test well, running 4.63 in the 40 with poor agility and explosion numbers. He projects as a potential backup on early downs at the next level.”

Seahawks RB George Holani Is Ready to Make an Immediate Impact in Seattle



Holani told the Idaho Statesman that he met with nearly all 32 teams ahead of the NFL draft, and made a top-30 visit in Seattle. He understood that his injury history hurt his draft capital, but promised to make an impact wherever he went.

“I feel good, and I’m just excited about what’s next,” Holani said. “I’m ready to go to work for whatever team is willing to take a chance on me.”

Holani told The Draft Network, “I’m a game changer on that field. I make plays, period. Every time my number gets called, I’m going to star in that role, no matter what’s asked of me.

“I can go out there and make plays. I’m going to build trust and relationships with my teammates and coaching staff. Offense, special teams, I’m going to be a star player in whatever role I’m asked to play. I want to make the biggest impact in whatever way I can.”

According to OvertheCap.com, the Seahawks are $1.39 million over the cap limit, which means they won’t be signing any big-name running backs in free agency, boosting Holani’s chance to suit up in 2024.