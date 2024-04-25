Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Landing New Star in Deal With Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks have a history of trading down in the NFL draft under general manager John Schneider. There has been plenty of rumors that the Philadelphia Eagles are a strong candidate to trade up. Philadelphia is in the market for a potential starting cornerback.

In his final mock draft, ESPN’s Field Yates has the Seahawks trading down from No. 16 to No. 22. For moving down, the Seahawks move up from No. 81 into the second round at No. 50 in the proposed deal with the Eagles. This is particularly appealing for Seattle who is without a second-round pick after the Leonard Williams trade with the New York Giants.

“Eagles GM Howie Roseman likes to move around in Round 1, and after defensive struggles in the second half of last season, they could be nimble on Thursday night to address that side of the ball,” Yates detailed in an April 25, 2024 story titled, “2024 NFL mock draft: Yates predicts 32 first-round picks.” “And the Seahawks would be happy to acquire a second-round pick because they traded their own to the Giants at the 2023 deadline to land Leonard Williams.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Could Look to Trade Down in the NFL Draft

The Seahawks move down to No. 22 but are still able to land Washington guard Troy Fautanu. This has been a popular projection for the Seahawks at No. 16 in NFL mock drafts.

The former Huskies standout would be a plug and play starter for Seattle. Yates labeled Fautanu as a “star” when he played under new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

“Following the trade down, Seattle could address its most pressing offensive need with a familiar face, as Fautanu was a star for Washington under new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb,” Yates detailed. “While Fautanu played left tackle in college, he has the skill set to move inside to guard. His footwork is the best of any lineman in the class.”

NFL Draft 2024: The Eagles May Target a Cornerback in the 1st Round

As for the Eagles, Yates has Philly taking Toldeo corner Quinyon Mitchell after moving up to No. 16. Philadelphia continues to revamp their defense after an underwhelming 2023.

“The Eagles need to get younger and faster in the secondary — James Bradberry is turning 31 this summer, and Darius Slay is 33 — and Mitchell is a perfect target,” Yates noted. “He broke up 40 passes over the past three seasons at Toledo and then aced his pre-draft process. Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine, can play standout man-to-man coverage and has good size.”

Eagles Rumors: Philly Is ‘Calling Everyone’ in an Attempt to Move Up in the 2024 NFL Draft

All indications are Eagles general manager Howie Roseman continues to be aggressive ahead of the NFL draft. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that an anonymous general manager noted that Roseman is “calling everyone” in an attempt to move up.

“Just got off the phone with a GM who says: ‘The Eagles are calling everyone it feels like trying to move up,'” Schultz detailed in an April 25 message on X. “They’re one of the more aggressive teams.”