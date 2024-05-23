Proposed NFL Trade Has Seahawks Swap DK Metcalf for Disgruntled 49ers Star

The Seattle Seahawks will already look different in 2024 with a brand new coaching staff. Yet, some are wondering if the team should explore a potential trade for DK Metcalf.

The San Francisco 49ers and star receiver Brandon Aiyuk still have yet to agree on a new longterm contract. Bleacher Report’s Norb Caoili pondered whether the Seahawks would be willing to swap Metcalf for Aiyuk. The idea was met with overwhelming opposition from Seahawks fans during the live stream.

“Not that this trade would even be realistic. I was trying to see if you had the choice [between] DK Metcalf or Brandon Aiyuk. Straight up. You can have one or the other,” Caoili explained during the May 21, 2024 live stream. “Which would you take? Which is the stronger of the two receivers?”

Let’s dive into how the two receivers compare.

Seahawks Rumors: Who Is the Better Receiver Between DK Metcalf or Brandon Aiyuk?

The NFL analyst pointed out that Aiyuk’s production has been slightly better than Metcalf. Aiyuk posted 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns during 16 starts in 2023.

By comparison, Metcalf notched 66 receptions for 1,114 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. Like Aiyuk, Metcalf has posted back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards.

Yet, Metcalf offers the Seahawks much more of a physical receiver at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds. Seattle also has the advantage of having Metcalf under contract for another two seasons.

Metcalf is on a three-year, $72 million contract. The playmaker comes with a $24.5 million cap hit for 2024.

49ers Rumors: San Francisco Is Aiming to Sign Brandon Aiyuk to a Contract Extension

Aiyuk has spent the offseason giving plenty of indications about his unhappiness via social media. The wideout has already completed his four-year, $12.5 million rookie contract.

San Francisco picked up Aiyuk’s fifth-year option for $14.1 million in 2024, but the wideout could become a free agent in 2025. Spotrac projects Aiyuk’s market value to be a four-year, $106 million contract. According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, the Niners still plan to sign Aiyuk to an extension.

“Another factor has been what has been perceived as Aiyuk’s unhappiness with the 49ers,” Wagoner wrote in a May 1 story titled, “Six questions on San Francisco 49ers’ receiver situation.” “He has used social media to express displeasure with how contract talks have gone, including unfollowing the team on Instagram, and has not been attending the team’s voluntary offseason program.

“While a deal isn’t imminent, there have been signs of progress. Aiyuk texted his approval to Lynch and Shanahan after they picked Pearsall, his former Arizona State teammate, an indication that things aren’t as tense as social media might make it seem,” Wagoner added.

“… The 49ers have been planning to extend Aiyuk this offseason for more than a year, according to multiple team sources.”

NFL Trade Verdict: Seahawks Pass on Moving DK Metcalf

It is a fun thought exercise, but there are plenty of road blocks to this type of deal happening. The obvious point is that these are two NFC West rivals.

Seattle is unlikely to want to watch Metcalf catch passes against them for the next decade. There are reasons to think Metcalf’s production will be even greater in the new system under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.