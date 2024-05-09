Seahawks Release 23-TD Quarterback Days After Signing

The Seattle Seahawks are releasing one of their quarterbacks,

As noted by Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, the Seahawks are releasing undrafted rookie quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

“Seahawks release undrafted free agent quarterback Chevan Cordeiro from San Jose St from 90-man offseason roster. No. 1 QB in rookie minicamp last week,” wrote Bell on Wednesday, May 8. “As I wrote and said, the QBs in the camp were way, way off on their throws. Couldn’t see any of the 3 even on a practice squad.”

Chevan Cordeiro Was Signed Following 2024 NFL Draft

Cordeiro had been signed following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft. He was one of three quarterbacks to participate in the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend. None of the quarterbacks from rookie minicamp are on the roster as of this writing, with veterans Geno Smith and Sam Howell the only passers remaining,

Via John Boyle of the Seahawks’ official website:

“Cordeiro, who played at Hawaii before transferring to San Jose State, was one of 16 undrafted rookie free agents signed by the Seahawks prior to last weekend’s rookie minicamp,” writes Boyle. “He was one of three quarterbacks to take part in rookie minicamp, and the only one on the roster, while Taulia Tagovailoa and Kory Curtis participated as tryout players.”

The 24-year-old Cordeiro spent six years in college, with his first four years with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. He started during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transferring to the San Jose State Spartans, spending the past two seasons as a starter there.

Cordeiro threw 23 touchdowns with a career-high nine rushing touchdowns and 3,251 passing yards during the 2022 season. He followed that up with another solid 2023 campaign, throwing 20 touchdowns against four interceptions with three rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 Cordeiro also happens to hold the Mountain West conference record for completions (971). His 2023 season led to him earning First-team All-Mountain West honors.

Following the first two days of rookie camp on Saturday, May 4, head coach Mike Macdonald spoke of Cordeiro and Tagovailoa’s performances.

Via ESPN’s Brady Henderson:

“I thought they threw the ball well,” I thought being able to operate the offenses with the cadences. We weren’t just snapping on one every time. Our operation was solid. I thought we handled the ball well for sure.

It remains to be seen who Seattle adds as a third quarterback entering training camp. It is worth noting that the Seahawks carried just two quarterbacks on the active roster last season in Smith and former backup Drew Lock.

Taulia Tagovailoa Invited to Cardinals Rookie Camp

While Tagovailoa won’t be signing with the Seahawks, he’ll have another opportunity to land with a rival team – the Arizona Cardinals.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

“Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who participated in the #Seahawks’ rookie camp, accepted an invite to the #AZCardinals’ rookie camp this week, source says,” writes Garafolo. “A second crack at a roster spot in the NFC West for Tagovailoa.”

The Cardinals currently have three quarterbacks on its roster in starter Kyler Murray and backups Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune. Tagovailoa could land in Arizona as a camp arm with a chance to win the backup job behind Murray.