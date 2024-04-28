Seahawks Sign 20-TD Quarterback Amid First Moves After NFL Draft: Report

The Seattle Seahawks got to work after the NFL draft by signing several intriguing undrafted free agents, including San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound quarterback threw for 2,773 yards, 20 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 61.4% of his passes in 2023.

KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson was the first to report the Seahawks signing Cordeiro. The rookie joins Geno Smith and Sam Howell in a revamped quarterback room heading into 2024.

Play

Cordeiro will be competing for a roster spot in the months ahead. Seahawks fans may remember that Seattle signed Holton Ahlers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Ahlers bounced on and off the roster throughout last season as the team’s third quarterback.

San Jose State made back-to-back bowl appearances with Cordeiro at quarterback. Cordeiro also had back-to-back seasons throwing for 20 or more touchdown passes. The newest Seahawks signal-caller spent his first three collegiate seasons at Hawaii.

“Solid accuracy working short/intermediate routes with adequate touch, solid leading WR’s into open space,” NFL Draft Diamonds wrote in their scouting report on Cordeiro. “Very good deep ball accuracy, he consistently puts the ball where only his WR can get it, usually a back shoulder throw.

“… Cordeiro is a mobile QB who likes to take shots downfield in 1v1 and [cover two] situations. Polishing off his throwing mechanics could improve ball placement underneath and deep ball accuracy to an elite grade.”

Seahawks UDFA News: Seattle Also Signed Boise State Running Back George Holani

Play

Seattle also added Boise State running back George Holani in one of their first undrafted free agent signings. Holani’s best season with the Broncos came in 2022 when the running back posted 221 carries for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The running back also added 24 catches for 151 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022. Holani landed a sizable contract from Seattle compared to a typical undrafted free agent deal.

“Former Boise State RB George Holani is signing with the Seahawks on a deal that includes a $15,000 signing bonus and $100K base salary guarantee, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted in an April 27, 2024 message on X.



New Seahawks Running Back George Holani Is Described as a ‘Decisive Runner With Good Size & Power’

Holani joins an impressive Seahawks running back group led by Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Holani a seventh-round grade in his pre-draft profile of the running back.

“Decisive runner with good size and power but a limited ceiling,” Zierlein wrote on the Boise State playmaker. “Holani is disciplined to keep runs on track and is a classic one-cutter able to stick his foot in the ground and take it downhill with crisp cuts. He lacks the burst to beat arm tacklers through the line of scrimmage and is too linear to jump-cut his way around sudden tacklers in the hole or in space.

“He runs with contact balance and falls forward through contact. Holani’s productivity has been solid when he’s been on the field, but durability appears to be a legitimate concern, based upon his injury history.”

Additionally, the Seahawks landed another local product following the draft. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Seattle agreed to terms with tight end Jake Westover, who was a key part of the Huskies’ recent College Football Playoff run.