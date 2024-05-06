Seattle Seahawks 2024 UDFA Class Earns Top Marks

Though the Seattle Seahawks 2024 draft class can’t be fairly judged for another few seasons, the initial grades across the board have been (mostly) favorable.

But beyond the players whose names get called among the talented and lucky 257 is the undrafted free agent (UDFA) class. These players have the potential to land on a 53-man roster come August, perhaps becoming diamonds in the rough, but teams didn’t view them as worthy of a precious draft pick.

Hundreds of hopefuls wait for their phones to ring during the draft’s three-day, seven-round span. If it doesn’t, they become undrafted free agents with a second chance to prove their worth.

On Friday, May 3, the Seahawks announced that 16 of their undrafted free agent class were signed to contracts. According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, nine of the league’s top UDFAs belong to Seattle: Boise State running back George Holani (ranked 5th out of 26 RBs), Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten (8/25), Washington tight end Jack Westover (9/25), South Dakota State offensive tackle Garret Greenfield (2/16), Grambling State EDGE Sundiata Anderson (4/26), Houston EDGE Nelson Ceaser (9/26), Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs (3/27), Fresno State cornerback Carlton Johnson (3/27) and Arizona State cornerback Ro Torrence (19/27).

Seahawks Pass on Rookie Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Perhaps the most prominent name is one with the most uncertain future. After going undrafted, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa—the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa—took part in a tryout during Seattle’s two-day rookie minicamp on May 3 and 4.

Tagovailoa’s audition didn’t get him land him a supporting role, though, and his dreams were put on hold after not making the 90-man roster. There are no reports of other minicamp invites at this time.

Tagovailoa, 24, played in and started 12 games last season. He finished with Big Ten-bests in completions (290), attempts (437), yards (3,377), and passing touchdowns (25). Also a Big Ten high were his 11 interceptions. According to College Sports Reference, Tagovailoa had a 66.4 completion percentage and a career-high five rushing touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks History of Undrafted Free Agent Stand-Outs

The Seattle Seahawks have unearthed some diamonds in the rough over the years, though they haven’t had a stand-out since wide receiver Doug Baldwin from the 2011 class. During his first three seasons in Seattle, Baldwin racked up 1,932 and a dozen touchdowns — and he wasn’t even a full-time starter. That opportunity came in 2014 with a modest 825-yard and three-touchdown season. Baldwin broke out in 2015, putting up 1,069 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns (career-high). His scores were cut in half the following season, but he caught 94 passes for a career-high 1,128 yards, earning him the first of two consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

Baldwin retired in 2019, one of the lucky few to finish his career exclusively as a Seahawk. In the all-time franchise books, he ranks fourth in receptions (493), fourth in receiving yards (6,563), and third in receiving touchdowns (49).

You can’t talk about the Seahawks’ defense without mentioning Michael Bennett. Given what we now know of his time in Seattle, it’s surprising that the team cut him in October 2009. Bennett was then snapped up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played for four seasons before returning to Seattle via free agency in 2013 — just in time to earn a Super Bowl ring.

In five seasons with the Seahawks, Bennett amassed 39 sacks, 195 tackles (69 for loss), 118 QB hits, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Bennett spent three consecutive seasons as a Pro Bowler (2015-2017).

Other UDFA stand-outs include wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (2012), safety Jordan Babineaux (2004), running back Thomas Rawls (2015), defensive back DeShawn Shead (2012) and tackle George Fant (2016).

Perhaps one of the 16 from the 2024 UDFA class will become the next Seahawks great.