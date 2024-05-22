Buccaneers Could Pay $140 Million For Superstar OT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a potential Hall of Fame offensive tackle in 25-year-old Tristan Wirfs — to keep him in the fold they’ll likely have to make NFL history with his next contract.
Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton projects the Bucs will make Wirfs the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history in the near future, predicting a 5-year, $140 million contract extension with $70 million in guaranteed money.
“At 25, Wirfs has a distinguishable accomplishment that separates him from his peers: He’s an All-Pro and Pro Bowler at right and left tackle,” Moton wrote. “The Iowa product started his career on the right side of the Buccaneers offensive line and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl praise in that spot. Last year, he moved to the left side and made the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster. Because of Wirfs’ high-level performances at both tackle spots, he should be in line to top Trent Williams — who’s entering his age-36 term — on the position pay ladder.”
Wirfs is currently sitting out OTAs — voluntary offseason workouts — as contract negotiations roll on.
The Buccaneers made safety Antoine Winfield Jr. the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL in May, signing him to a 4-year, $84.1 million contract.
Wirfs is Once-in-a-Generation Offensive Tackle
The Buccaneers selected Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL draft and signed him to a four-year, $16.2 million contract. The franchise picked up the fifth-year option that will pay him $18.2 million in 2024.
Wirfs made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020 and helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory. He followed that with back-to-back NFL All-Pro seasons in 2021 and 2022 and has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.
As Moton pointed out, Wirfs has earned NFL All-Pro honors at both right offensive tackle and left offensive tackle.
In four seasons with the Buccaneers, Wirfs has only missed 4 games, and all due to an ankle injury in 2022.
What’s the Going Rate for an Elite Offensive Tackle?
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who was drafted one year after Wirfs in 2021, agreed to a historic contract extension in April 2024 — a 4-year, $112 million deal with $84 million guaranteed.
Sewell’s deal made him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history in terms of both annual salary ($28 million) and guaranteed money.
The largest overall contract signed by an offensive lineman in NFL history belongs to current San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.
Williams, 36 years old, is a four-time NFL All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler. He signed a 6-year, $138 million contract with the 49ers in March 2021. Williams will have made approximately $245 million in career earnings when his current contract runs out after the 2026 season — he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders.
“#Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs did not report to OTAs and doesn’t plan to in the immediate future, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X on May 21. “The multi-year All-Pro seeks a long-term contract and does not want to risk injury. Sides have not made progress on a new deal.”