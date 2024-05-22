Buccaneers Could Pay $140 Million For Superstar OT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a potential Hall of Fame offensive tackle in 25-year-old Tristan Wirfs — to keep him in the fold they’ll likely have to make NFL history with his next contract.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton projects the Bucs will make Wirfs the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history in the near future, predicting a 5-year, $140 million contract extension with $70 million in guaranteed money.

“At 25, Wirfs has a distinguishable accomplishment that separates him from his peers: He’s an All-Pro and Pro Bowler at right and left tackle,” Moton wrote. “The Iowa product started his career on the right side of the Buccaneers offensive line and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl praise in that spot. Last year, he moved to the left side and made the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster. Because of Wirfs’ high-level performances at both tackle spots, he should be in line to top Trent Williams — who’s entering his age-36 term — on the position pay ladder.” Wirfs is currently sitting out OTAs — voluntary offseason workouts — as contract negotiations roll on. The Buccaneers made safety Antoine Winfield Jr. the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL in May, signing him to a 4-year, $84.1 million contract. Wirfs is Once-in-a-Generation Offensive Tackle The Buccaneers selected Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL draft and signed him to a four-year, $16.2 million contract. The franchise picked up the fifth-year option that will pay him $18.2 million in 2024. Wirfs made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020 and helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory. He followed that with back-to-back NFL All-Pro seasons in 2021 and 2022 and has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.

As Moton pointed out, Wirfs has earned NFL All-Pro honors at both right offensive tackle and left offensive tackle.

In four seasons with the Buccaneers, Wirfs has only missed 4 games, and all due to an ankle injury in 2022.