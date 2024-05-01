Buccaneers Decline $13.2 Million Option on Former First-Round Pick

The writing was already on the wall for Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The Buccaneers made it official when they declined the fifth-year option on Tryon-Shoyinka ahead of the NFL’s May 2 deadline, according to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

“As expected, Bucs will not be exercising the fifth-year option for 2021 first-round pick OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka,” Auman posted on X. “Would have been $13.2 million for 2025. He has totaled 13 sacks in three seasons.”

The Buccaneers drafted Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round (No. 32 overall) out of Washington in 2021 and the move to decline his option means he’ll be a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Disappointing Numbers for Former First-Rounder

The Buccaneers projected Tryon-Shoyinka as an elite NFL edge rusher when they brought him in — something he’s failed to live up to.

Tryon-Shoyinka has failed to even establish himself as a full-time starter through his first three seasons — he’s played in all 17 games each of his three seasons and started a career-high 16 games in 2022 then saw that number drop to 12 in 2023.

The stats show a player who has an outside chance at making a leap in 2024. Tryon-Shoyinka has 13 career sacks, including career highs of 5.0 sacks and 45 tackles in 2023.

One negative for Tryon-Shoyinka in 2023 was a rookie essentially coming in and doing what the former first-rounder had been expected to do all along when third-round pick YaYa Diaby, who plays the same position as Tryon-Shoyinka, led the Buccaneers with 7.5 sacks.

“This isn’t the end of the road for Tryon-Shoyinka, but it is a prove-it year,” wrote The Pewter Plank’s Josh Hill. “If he fails to put together a solid season again, he’ll undoubtedly be looking for work elsewhere next offseason, but there’s still time for him to turn things around before it’s too late.”

Writing on Wall For Bucs With 2024 Draft Pick

The biggest sign the Buccaneers are ready to move on from Tryon-Shoyinka came before the team declined his option, when they selected Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell in the second round (No. 57 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Braswell left the Crimson Tide with one season of eligibility remaining and after a season in which he led his team with 3 forced fumbles to go with 42 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 8.0 sacks, returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a kick.

Braswell did all of that while only starting two games and receiving limited playing time because of Alabama’s depth — teammate and fellow edge rusher Dallas Turner was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

“Braswell chose to stick it out at Alabama rather than transferring and was rewarded with a productive final campaign,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “He doesn’t play with great technique or anchor as an edge-setter and is average in taking on in-line tight ends at the point of attack. As a pass rusher, he gets off the ball with good burst and uses a variety of moves, speeds and angles to create opportunities but needs to add counters to his approach.

“Braswell might have a ceiling as a good 3-4 backup or average designated pass rusher with core special teams value.”