Commanders Already Lead NFL in One Shocking Statistic

The Washington Commanders finished last or close to last in the NFL in a lot of categories in 2023.

In 2024, they’re already trying to reverse that trend and lead the NFL in one shocking statistical category before the season has even started — and their lead will likely only continue to grow.

According to Over The Cap, Washington already has the least amount of players returning from its 2023 roster in 2024 at 57 percent.

It’s a number that could keep going up by the time the Commanders’ 53-man roster is announced.

“Right now, Washington has just 57 percent of last year’s team returning,” said The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones on the Dual Threat podcast on May 8. “That’s the lowest number in the NFL. And I imagine that might actually change as we get towards 53-man rosters being set later in terms of, like, neweger guys that are going to come in and beat out some of those veterans.”

Who Did Commanders Add in 2024 NFL Draft?

The most notable influx of new players to Washington’s roster in 2024 came from the 2024 NFL draft, where they added 9 new players.

Most notably, the Commanders added a prospective franchise quarterback in LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall. Daniels wasn’t even a first-round prospect before the 2023 season but jumped to the top of draft boards after throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Of the Commanders’ 9 draft picks, 6 of them are already listed on their 2-deep roster on OurLads.com, including Daniels, cornerback Mike Sainristil and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey as starters.

Defensive tackle Jer’Zahn Newton and tight end Ben Sinnott — both second-round picks — could also find themselves in the starting lineup sooner than later.

Who Did Commanders Add Via Free Agency?

Free agency is where the Commanders really did a number on the roster.

Out of the players the Commanders signed in free agency who were not on the roster in 2023, up to 13 of them could end up as starters on offense, defense and special teams in Week 1.

On offense, that group is led by running back Austin Ekeler and a pair of offensive linemen with guard Nick Allegretti and center Tyler Biadasz.

Ekeler comes over from the Los Angeles Chargers on a 2-year contract worth up to $11.43 million. Allegretti comes over after winning three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs over the last five seasons and Biadasz comes over after making the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

On defense, the Commanders really dropped the bag. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong signed a 3-year, $45 million contract after playing for new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Quinn also brought in Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu on a 3-year, $36 million contact and former Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner on a 1-year, $8.5 million contract.

“At age 34, the big question will be what does Wagner have left?” wrote ESPN’s John Keim. “It’s only a one-year deal so if he isn’t up to his past standards then it’s not a risky investment. The key will be how Washington uses him — do they still view him as an every-down player? They can increase his effectiveness by not needing him to do everything.”