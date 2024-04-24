Jayden Daniels Drops 3-Word Message on Commanders Rumors: Exclusive

Potential Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels stood in the Detroit cold answering questions about his future. Daniels wore a grey Nike sweatsuit while rocking Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack signature shoes with the swoosh.

On the eve of the 2024 NFL draft, Heavy Sports had a chance to ask Daniels to respond to the rumors that he does not want to play for the Commanders. Despite the rumors, Daniels confirmed he would be okay playing for Washington if he is selected with the No. 2 pick.

“Yeah, 100%,” Daniels responded.

Daniels was one of the last players to leave media availability following the NFL’s joint event with the Special Olympics at The Corner Ballpark in Detroit. Here’s a look at Daniels’ response on his commitment to playing for the Commanders.

Daniels is the overwhelming favorite in the Las Vegas odds to be the No. 2 pick at -550. North Carolina standout Drake Maye has also been mentioned as a possibility for Washington.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Commanders are expected to take Daniels at No. 2. The NFL insider added that he would be “stunned” if Washington traded the pick.

“I’d be pretty surprised at this point if the top three picks don’t go like this— USC’s Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, LSU’s Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye to the New England Patriots,” Breer wrote in an April 24 story titled, “2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye Likely Going 1, 2, 3.” “I’d be stunned if the Commanders moved off 2, and, at this point, almost as surprised if the Patriots moved off 3, even with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings presumed to be fans of Maye.”

NFL Draft Rumors: Commanders & Jayden Daniels Have ‘Smoothed Over’ Any Differences

Washington hosted Daniels and other top NFL draft prospects for a group interview at Top Golf. This created some speculation that Daniels’ camp was not pleased with this setup compared to a traditional one-on-one interview. Breer reported any tension that potentially existed has been “smoothed over.”

“A team in the top 10 told me Monday they’d heard that any remaining issues between the Commanders and Jayden Daniels’s camp had been smoothed over,” Breer detailed in an April 24 article titled, ” 2024 NFL Draft: Trade Talk, QB Plans, Tackles and More.” “And I’m not finding many people with rival teams that don’t think the Heisman winner is D.C.-bound.”

Daniels is coming off a Heisman Trophy winning season at LSU. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes. Daniels added 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

Regardless of the team’s decision on Daniels, the Commanders will look remarkably different next season. Washington will be pairing a new starting quarterback along with head coach Dan Quinn.

The Commanders traded the team’s former QB1 Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks in March. Vegas expects Caleb Williams to join Daniels and Maye as the top three picks on opening night of the NFL draft.