Commanders Get Lamar Jackson Warning About Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders struck gold when they selected Jayden Daniels second-overall in the 2024 NFL draft, provided the quarterback doesn’t try to play like Lamar Jackson.

That’s the verdict of former New York Giants QB Phil Simms. The two-time Super Bowl winner cautioned people Daniels “is not Lamar Jackson .. difference is LJ CAN TAKE PUNISHMENT WHEN HE RUNS ..Jayden avoid the big hits..”

Ex-Alabama head coach Nick Saban also referenced size and what a playing style comparable to Baltimore Ravens’ QB1 Jackson might mean for Daniels’ NFL career.

Speaking to ESPN (h/t Awful Announcing), Saban warned pro defenses, “you’re going to have to defend this guy like Lamar Jackson, because he is fast. Now, the only thing about that is he’s going to have to work on his size and strength a little bit, so he has the durability to be able to play that way.”

This wasn’t the only time on draft night Daniels’ physicality was questioned. Concerns of a more “weird” nature were also raised about the player’s throwing arm.

Lamar Jackson Comparisons Good and Bad for Jayden Daniels

Daniels couldn’t avoid comparisons with two-time league MVP Jackson during the pre-draft process. Those comps ranged from generally positive to outright negative.

One unnamed head coach told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “If you pick Daniels, you’re getting Lamar 2.0, but he’s further along as a passer than Lamar was when he came out.”

At the other end of the spectrum, an anonymous AFC executive viewed Daniels as “like a poor man’s Lamar (Jackson), to me,” when speaking to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The exec was one of a number of people Pelissero spoke with who cited concerns about Daniels’ lack of muscle. Although the Heisman Trophy winner tipped the scales at a “bulked-up 210 pounds” at his pro day with LSU, it wasn’t enough to ease worries about his frame.

For their part, the Commanders don’t seem overly concerned about how Daniels will stand up to hits at this level.

Commanders Have Jayden Daniels Plan

General manager Adam Peters knows this is an issue, but was quick to assure reporters the Commanders have a plan for protecting their potential franchise signal-caller.

Speaking shortly after the pick was made on Thursday, April 25, Peters said, “I think with any player, not just Jayden, you want to tell him to get down, you know? Not take the hit,” per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. Peters also made it clear “we’ll encourage him to not take those hits.”

Peters’ words help explain the difficult balancing act facing the Commanders and Daniels. Coaches can’t take away the dual-threat skills that made the 23-year-old worthy of the No. 2 pick.

Not when Daniels’ rushing talent was a major reason why Peters was so keen. The GM explained Daniels “can make all the throws. But he can just steal your soul on 3rd-and-10 when he’s running for 90yds,” per ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin.

History may suggest otherwise, but Adam Peters told me all of these top QBs are made of the “right stuff” to be successful. But THIS quote to me on Jayden Daniels stood out: “He can make all the throws. But he can just steal your soul on 3rd-and-10 when he’s running for 90yds.” — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) April 26, 2024

Daniels collected his fair share of ethereal trophies during a final campaign at Baton Rouge that saw him rush for 1,134 yards. He’s a game-breaking threat whenever he chooses to attack a running lane, but the Commanders can’t afford for that threat to be sidelined every other week with more bumps and bruises than any NFL QB should be expected to take.

The parallel for the franchise is obvious. Robert Griffin III was a Heisman winner drafted second overall in 2012 as a running sensation whose flair for the spectacular was often counterbalanced by the punishment meted out by defenses.

Injuries meant Griffin never had the chance to balance his game the way Jackson has for the Ravens. Daniels will now get his shot to use Jackson as his template.